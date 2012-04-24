(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

Summary analysis -- Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG ------- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2006 BBB+/-- --/--

05-Dec-2002 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on the various core operating entities of the Germany-based Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische bancassurance group (W&W) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's position as a second-tier bancassurance player in Germany. We assess the group credit profile (GCP)--which reflects our opinion of a group's creditworthiness, if the group were a single legal entity--at 'bbb+'.

The one-notch-lower rating on the group's holding company Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (W&W AG; BBB/Stable/A-3) reflects the structural subordination of the holding company's creditors to the group's insurance policyholders. Additionally, the holding company relies predominantly on income from its regulated insurance and banking operating entities to meet its obligations.