(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
Summary analysis -- HDFC Bank Ltd. -------------------------------- 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jan-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Rationale
The rating on HDFC Bank Ltd. reflects the bank's "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average"
funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The
bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'.
The rating is two notches below the SACP. We do not rate HDFC Bank above the
foreign currency sovereign rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) since the bank
operates almost exclusively in India and we do not expect it to be able to
withstand the stress associated with a sovereign default. Although we view
HDFC Bank as having "moderate" systemic importance in India, the rating
reflects no government support at this point.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in India is 'bbb-'. The BICRA score is based on
our evaluation of economic risk: in our view, India's economic resilience is
constrained by its low-income, though diverse and growing, economy; and weak
foreclosure laws, which accentuate credit risk despite moderate private sector
debt. On the other hand, the risk of imbalances is low. In our industry risk
assessment, Indian banks benefit from high levels of stable, core customer
deposits. Banking regulations are in line with international standards and the
regulatory track record is moderately successful, though disclosure standards
are inadequate. Indian banks have moderate risk appetite and the industry is
stable (despite fragmentation), although directed lending and
government-ownership create some market distortion.
We assess HDFC Bank's business position as "strong." It is the second-largest
private-sector bank in India. Despite its relatively short operating history,
HDFC Bank has established a strong domestic competitive position in its three
principal business areas, i.e. retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury
operations. The bank's above-average efficiency in product and service
delivery not only helps retain a highly loyal customer base but has
contributed to a steady gain in market share over the years. Compared with its
major domestic peers, HDFC Bank is more focused on commercial and retail
banking within the Indian market. While the bank's strong growth could expose
it to various risks, in particular economic risk, HDFC Bank has a track record
of delivering sound credit and financial performance. In our view, this is
attributable to the bank's strong management and adequate risk management in
business expansion.
We assess HDFC Bank's capital and earnings as "adequate," on the basis of our
expectation that the bank's pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio, which is 9.2% as on March 31, 2012, will be 7%-10% over the next 12-18
months. Its capitalization is likely to remain among the best of its domestic
peer group for the next two years. The bank's earnings profile is strong, with
a return on average assets of about 1.7% (annualized) for the nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2012. In our view, HDFC Bank's profitability could be less
affected than its peers by rising funding costs given its stronger capacity to
pass on costs to clients. Nevertheless, in our view, we do not expect the
bank's earnings accumulation to be able to sustain its RAC ratio at the
current level given the rapid loan growth.
We view HDFC Bank's risk position as "adequate," reflecting the bank's
above-average credit growth. HDFC Bank's credit cost experience has improved
over the past few years. The bank's credit cost of about 50 basis points to
average assets for fiscal 2012 was lower than the industry average and
majority was general provisioning. HDFC Bank's loan quality is one of the best
in the Indian banking industry. The bank's gross nonperforming loan ratio
stood at 0.9% as of Sept. 30, 2012. Its restructured asset book was also
miniscule. The bank's consistently good asset quality is due to the absence of
legacy problem loans, effective risk monitoring and management systems, and
sector diversification of its loan portfolio.
HDFC Bank's funding is "above-average" and its liquidity position is "strong,"
in our opinion. Customer deposits represent about 88% of its funding base at
the end of March 2012. Savings and current deposits, which are inherently low
cost and stable, have been stable at about 46% of the bank's deposit base as
of Sept. 30, 2012. The bank's ratio of total loans to customer deposits was
80% at the end of March 2012, by our calculation. Its liquidity ratios are
noticeably stronger than those of its peers. Liquid assets--comprising cash
and reserve balances, interbank and government investments--account for about
40% of total deposits.
Outlook
The negative outlook on HDFC Bank reflects that on the long-term sovereign
rating on India. The ratings and outlook on HDFC Bank will move in tandem with
the sovereign rating.
Standard & Poor's does not rate Indian banks above the sovereign rating
because of the direct and indirect influence the sovereign in distress would
have on a bank's operations, including its ability to service foreign currency
obligations. Accordingly, we would lower the ratings on HDFC bank if we
downgrade the sovereign. Similarly, we may raise the rating on HDFC Bank in
step with a similar rating action on the sovereign. We may lower the rating if
the sovereign is downgraded or the bank's SACP deteriorates substantially to
'bb' from 'bbb+', which in our view, is very unlikely.
