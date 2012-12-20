(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
Summary analysis -- CNP Assurances -------------------------------- 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency A+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 12620R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jan-2012 A+/-- --/--
29-Sep-2009 AA-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on CNP Assurances, France's leading life insurer, continue to
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's strong
competitive position in the French life insurance market and strong long-term
financial flexibility. The ratings also factor in support from CNP's largest
shareholder, state-owned Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC;
AA+/Negative/A-1+). Partly offsetting these strengths is CNP's just adequate
capital position, which is not at the level we would expect for the current
ratings. Further, we see operating performance as a constraint to the rating.
CNP has a unique business model, benefiting from very solid support and
operational links with its shareholders CDC, Groupe BPCE (whose central body
is rated A/Negative/A-1) and La Banque Postale (A+/Negative/A-1). This support
takes the form of a shareholders' pact and a long-term exclusive distribution
agreement with the retail banks of Groupe Caisse d'Epargne and La Banque
Postale. This agreement gives CNP access to more than 20,000 sales outlets
across France and an extremely wide client base of 18 million policyholders.
CNP's earnings fundamentals remain sound, thanks to the group's unparalleled
size in the French market. The group is able to access an extremely large
retail client base in the French savings market, which generates very stable,
but low margins. The group's strong competitive position in the profitable
creditor term life business also underpins earnings, as do the profits
generated by its operations in Brazil. However, we believe the high weight of
capital-intensive euro-denominated policies in CNP's portfolio and low
investment yields are constraining the company's current and future earnings.
Our base case assumptions are an operating return on average market-consistent
embedded value above 10% and new business margins at about 1.3% over the next
two years. On an IFRS basis we expect a consolidated net result of at least
EUR900 million before dividends for 2012. Beyond 2012 we expect the net result
will remain in the range EUR900 million to EUR1.1 billion over 2013.
Capitalization, although improving, remains a relative weakness to the
ratings. It recovered over 2012 thanks to greater buoyancy in the capital
markets, the dividend paid in shares, and a de-risking program of the asset
strategy. In particular, the exposure to lower-rated European sovereign bonds
has fallen. However, we believe capitalization remains a key source of
weakness to the rating. Under Standard & Poor's risk-based insurance capital
model, CNP's only adequate capital assessment stems from its still material
exposure to equities and Southern European bonds, as well as its reliance on
soft forms of capital, mainly unrealized capital gains and value in force.
We continue to factor into the ratings one notch of support from CDC, CNP's
largest shareholder. This reflects the application of our banking group
methodology for moderately strategic subsidiaries. CDC has a 40.5% stake in
CNP's capital (of which 36.9% is included in the shareholders' agreement),
demonstrating to us this key shareholder's supportive stance. CNP also remains
a significant contributor to CDC's earnings, representing around 20% of its
net income. Furthermore, we believe that CDC, or ultimately the French
government, could provide capital or liquidity support to CNP if needed,
giving the group strong financial flexibility. Indeed in 2012, CDC, as well as
CNP's other two key shareholders La Banque Postale and Group BPCE accepted a
dividend in shares to help strengthen the capital position of its subsidiary.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the challenging economic and financial
conditions that could further prevent CNP from continuing to restore its
capital adequacy.
We could lower the ratings if CNP's trend of improving financial risk profile
were to reverse. In particular, we believe this could occur if:
-- Our view of capitalization deteriorated. This could occur if there
were a further weakening in our assessment of the credit strength of the
peripheral European sovereigns.
-- Or, if the challenging operating conditions in France, with dampened
growth prospects were to weaken CNP's competitive position or lead to earnings
falling short of our expectations.
We could assign a stable outlook if management actions led to the
stabilization of CNP's financial risk profile, in particular with
capitalization improving to the higher end of the adequate range, whilst
maintaining a strong competitive position in the French market.