Apr 24 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Beam Inc. ------------------------------------- 24-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Household
appliances, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 024703
Mult. CUSIP6: 02470C
Mult. CUSIP6: 02470D
Mult. CUSIP6: 02470G
Mult. CUSIP6: 349631
Mult. CUSIP6: 34963L
Mult. CUSIP6: 34963M
Mult. CUSIP6: 34963P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Deerfield, Ill.-based Beam Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Key credit
factors considered in our business risk assessment include its portfolio of
known spirits brand names skewed to the less-premium category, some geographic
diversification, and the historically relatively stable cash flow
characteristics within the competitive spirits business.
Well known spirits brand names include Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian
Club, Teacher's, and Courvoisier, most of which are in the less-premium
category, which benefited during the recent downward economic cycle. We view
the spirits industry in general as being characterized by fairly stable cash
flow, as volume is more resistant to economic downturns, although there is
generally some trading down and/or mix shift during weak economic periods.
Beam's portfolio is weighted toward brown spirits, although the company's
recent announcement that it agreed to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum
brands should enhance its presence in the large and growing vodka category. In
2011, Beam derived a majority of its spirits net revenues and operating income
in the somewhat mature U.S. market, and we believe several of the company's
other key markets are also mature. In addition, Beam competes with several
larger and more diversified global spirits firms, including Diageo PLC and
Pernod Ricard S.A.
We view Beam's financial risk profile as significant, given its still high
debt levels, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we expect will
remain consistent with indicative ratios for a significant financial risk
profile, including the ratio of total debt to EBITDA in the 3x-4x range, and
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 20%-30% range.
During 2011, Beam's spirits net revenues increased about 8%, excluding excise
taxes and the one-time benefit of transitioning to a new distribution
agreement in Australia, as a result of higher volume, as well as from
favorable product mix. The volume increase benefitted from a combination of
innovation, expanded distribution of the Skinnygirl cocktail product (acquired
March 2011), and growth outside the U.S. Adjusted margins during this period
were somewhat pressured by increased strategic investments in new product
development costs, higher advertising and promotional expenses, and increased
commodity as well as selling costs. We expect pricing to remain somewhat
limited in the near-term as a result of lingering weak global economic
conditions. Our forecast assumptions for 2012 include: a low- to
mid-single-digit increase in net revenues from a mix of domestic and
international growth; an adjusted margin that will be somewhat pressured by
higher commodity costs and ongoing brand building and investment. We expect
the company will use its free cash flow to fund additional small, tuck-in
acquisitions, its dividend, and share repurchases (largely to offset option
dilution).
We estimate that pro forma for Beam's pending acquisition of Pinnacle Vodka
and Calico Jack rum brands and other assets from White Rock Distilleries for
$605 million, leverage will be about 3.8x, up from 3.0x for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2011, within the indicative ratio range of 3x-4x. However, we
estimate Beam's pro forma ratio of FFO to total debt will be about 18%, weak
relative to the indicative ratio range of 20-30% for the company's
"significant" financial risk profile assessment. However, we expect future
acquisitions and shareholder-friendly initiatives will be limited in the near
term until this credit measure has strengthened to above 20%.
Liquidity
We believe Beam currently has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our
criteria) and expect sources of cash will likely exceed uses for the next 12
months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and
availability under the company's revolving credit facility) will exceed uses
by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe Beam has solid relationships with its banks and a generally
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
We believe the relatively stable cash flow characteristics within Beam's
spirits business will continue to be more than sufficient to support the
company's operating needs. As a result of 2011 debt prepayments, Beam does not
have any debt maturing in 2012. The next sizable maturity is approximately
$465 million due in 2013
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to
generate steady cash flows and manage its financial policy, including
potential shareholder-friendly initiatives, as necessary in order to sustain
credit measures that support the rating over the outlook period. This includes
leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, in the 3.0x-3.5x range, and FFO
to total debt above 20%. We expect the company will sustain these credit
measures if fiscal 2012 net sales increase at least 3%, while adjusted EBITDA
margin is somewhat pressured by brand building and investment, while debt
levels remain near 2011 levels.
Although unlikely in the near term, we could consider an upgrade if leverage
were to decline to the 2.5x area and FFO to total debt was about 30%.
Alternatively, if the company demonstrates an aggressive financial policy, or
if operating performance falls and causes credit measures to weaken below
expected levels (including total debt to EBITDA rising to about 4x), we would
consider lowering the ratings out of the investment-grade category. If we were
to do so, we would assign recovery ratings to Beam's debt issues, which in
turn would determine the issue-level ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008