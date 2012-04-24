Apr 24 -
Summary analysis -- Rentokil Initial PLC -------------------------- 24-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jul-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
03-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based business services provider Rentokil Initial PLC are supported by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's position as a major player in key
markets in the business services industry, good customer diversity, and relatively high
operating margins. These factors are tempered, however, by relatively weak performance in
specific parts of Rentokil Initial's business in recent years, the fragmented and competitive
nature of the business services industry, and the company's relatively weak credit measures for
the ratings, including falling Standard & Poor's-adjusted discretionary cash flows. On Dec. 31,
2011, Rentokil Initial had total adjusted debt of about GBP1.2 billion.
Despite leading positions in many of its markets, the company's profits and margins have
been relatively weak over the past few years. This is partly a result of increasingly
competitive markets, but is primarily due to internal operational inefficiencies and lower
service quality, leading to weaker contract retention rates. The result was worsening operating
losses at City Link moderated by improvements in the company's Textiles & Hygiene segment. In
response, Rentokil Initial's management team has introduced both quality and profit initiatives,
as well as introduced a new management team at City Link in 2011.