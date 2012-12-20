(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Low trading volumes in the context of persistent low growth in Europe
have negatively affected Deutsche Boerse's profitability, in our view.
-- Yet, despite the weaker business environment, we believe Deutsche
Boerse's capital policy has become more aggressive in 2012 and could remain so
in 2013.
-- We are revising our outlook on Deutsche Boerse to negative from stable
and affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risks to Deutsche Boerse's financial
profile if profitability keeps decreasing in a more recessionary environment
in Europe and if, at the same time, the company does not revert to a more
conservative capital policy.
Rating Action
On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Germany-based Deutsche Boerse AG to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the risks we perceive regarding Deutsche
Boerse's financial position. The company's revenues decreased by 8% in the
first three quarters of 2012 compared with the same period of last year. The
third quarter was especially weak in our view, as demonstrated by a 19%
decrease in revenues compared with third-quarter 2011. Trading volumes on the
company's electronic trading platform XETRA and on its derivatives exchange
Eurex have been particularly hard hit. We believe that a persistent low-growth
environment in Europe may also impair Deutsche Boerse's revenues next year.
In this context, we see a risk that Deutsche Boerse's capital policy is too
aggressive to preserve the solidity of its financial risk profile. The group
has consumed more cash in 2012 than it generated. After increasing the regular
dividend to a total of EUR430 million in respect of earnings for 2011 from EUR390
million for 2010, the group also distributed a special dividend of EUR190
million this year and decided to undertake two share buyback tranches for EUR100
million each. In particular, we observe that the company decided to go ahead
with the second share buyback tranche in the last quarter of 2012, even though
its 2012 operating performance will very likely be much lower than was
forecast at the time of the capital announcements in February 2012.
Overall, we project that Deutsche Boerse's ratio of gross debt to EBITDA could
weaken to 1.5x in 2013 from a low 1.0x at the end of 2011. If sustained, we
view this as barely consistent with a 'AA' rating. Likewise, although still
slightly positive, Deutsche Boerse's total tangible equity (TTE) is declining
significantly, and most of the positive TTE is located at Clearstream Banking
S.A. (AA/Stable/A-1+), which we view as an "insulated" subsidiary, meaning
that we regard its resources as being not readily available to the wider
Deutsche Boerse group.
Nevertheless, we believe that Deutsche Boerse's EBITDA coverage of interest
expense should improve slightly after the company took advantage of good
funding conditions in the last quarter of 2012 to refinance part of the
high-coupon debt maturing in April 2013 with low-coupon debt. We also see no
near-term threats to its vertically integrated operating model.
Deutsche Boerse launched a new margining system at Eurex Clearing, PRISMA, in
November 2012. This employs a cross-margining approach whereby margins are
computed at the portfolio level using value-at-risk methodology. PRISMA is
underpinned by conservative assumptions, in our view. For example, it
introduces specific add-ons for the illiquidity of some positions or the
instability of correlations. We also view positively that total margins at
Eurex have not decreased overall following the implementation of the new
system.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Deutsche Boerse reflects the risks we perceive to its
financial position in the challenging market environment marked by persistent
low growth in Europe. In the forthcoming quarters we will observe closely the
group's ability to gain market share in the clearing of over-the-counter (OTC)
derivatives, a market so far dominated by the clearing houses LCH.Clearnet
Group Ltd. (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) and ICE Clear (not rated). We believe that a
breakthrough by Deutsche Boerse into OTC derivatives could offset, at least in
part, the potential loss of revenues on cash equity and on listed derivatives
due to the more challenging environment. We will also observe the way PRISMA
addresses the specificities of equity derivatives, an asset class for which
the new margining system has not yet been rolled out.
We could lower the ratings if profitability decreases materially and/or if a
continued aggressive capital policy translates into an increase in gross debt
from the current EUR1.6 billion at the end of November 2012. A deterioration of
the ratio of gross debt to EBITDA materially above 1.5x would likely trigger a
rating downgrade. We would also lower the ratings if, contrary to our
expectations, financial safeguards were weakened by Eurex Clearing due to a
relaxation of some of the conservative assumptions underpinning the new
margining system.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Deutsche Boerse's capital policy
becomes less aggressive and if, at the same time, the group manages to capture
significant market share in OTC clearing without compromising the robustness
of its financial safeguards.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Deutsche Boerse AG
Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+ AA/Stable/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA
Junior Subordinated A+
Commercial Paper A-1+