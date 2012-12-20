(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Overview

-- Low trading volumes in the context of persistent low growth in Europe have negatively affected Deutsche Boerse's profitability, in our view.

-- Yet, despite the weaker business environment, we believe Deutsche Boerse's capital policy has become more aggressive in 2012 and could remain so in 2013.

-- We are revising our outlook on Deutsche Boerse to negative from stable and affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risks to Deutsche Boerse's financial profile if profitability keeps decreasing in a more recessionary environment in Europe and if, at the same time, the company does not revert to a more conservative capital policy.

Rating Action

On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based Deutsche Boerse AG to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the risks we perceive regarding Deutsche Boerse's financial position. The company's revenues decreased by 8% in the first three quarters of 2012 compared with the same period of last year. The third quarter was especially weak in our view, as demonstrated by a 19% decrease in revenues compared with third-quarter 2011. Trading volumes on the company's electronic trading platform XETRA and on its derivatives exchange Eurex have been particularly hard hit. We believe that a persistent low-growth environment in Europe may also impair Deutsche Boerse's revenues next year.

In this context, we see a risk that Deutsche Boerse's capital policy is too aggressive to preserve the solidity of its financial risk profile. The group has consumed more cash in 2012 than it generated. After increasing the regular dividend to a total of EUR430 million in respect of earnings for 2011 from EUR390 million for 2010, the group also distributed a special dividend of EUR190 million this year and decided to undertake two share buyback tranches for EUR100 million each. In particular, we observe that the company decided to go ahead with the second share buyback tranche in the last quarter of 2012, even though its 2012 operating performance will very likely be much lower than was forecast at the time of the capital announcements in February 2012.

Overall, we project that Deutsche Boerse's ratio of gross debt to EBITDA could weaken to 1.5x in 2013 from a low 1.0x at the end of 2011. If sustained, we view this as barely consistent with a 'AA' rating. Likewise, although still slightly positive, Deutsche Boerse's total tangible equity (TTE) is declining significantly, and most of the positive TTE is located at Clearstream Banking S.A. (AA/Stable/A-1+), which we view as an "insulated" subsidiary, meaning that we regard its resources as being not readily available to the wider Deutsche Boerse group.

Nevertheless, we believe that Deutsche Boerse's EBITDA coverage of interest expense should improve slightly after the company took advantage of good funding conditions in the last quarter of 2012 to refinance part of the high-coupon debt maturing in April 2013 with low-coupon debt. We also see no near-term threats to its vertically integrated operating model.

Deutsche Boerse launched a new margining system at Eurex Clearing, PRISMA, in November 2012. This employs a cross-margining approach whereby margins are computed at the portfolio level using value-at-risk methodology. PRISMA is underpinned by conservative assumptions, in our view. For example, it introduces specific add-ons for the illiquidity of some positions or the instability of correlations. We also view positively that total margins at Eurex have not decreased overall following the implementation of the new system.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Deutsche Boerse reflects the risks we perceive to its financial position in the challenging market environment marked by persistent low growth in Europe. In the forthcoming quarters we will observe closely the group's ability to gain market share in the clearing of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, a market so far dominated by the clearing houses LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) and ICE Clear (not rated). We believe that a breakthrough by Deutsche Boerse into OTC derivatives could offset, at least in part, the potential loss of revenues on cash equity and on listed derivatives due to the more challenging environment. We will also observe the way PRISMA addresses the specificities of equity derivatives, an asset class for which the new margining system has not yet been rolled out.

We could lower the ratings if profitability decreases materially and/or if a continued aggressive capital policy translates into an increase in gross debt from the current EUR1.6 billion at the end of November 2012. A deterioration of the ratio of gross debt to EBITDA materially above 1.5x would likely trigger a rating downgrade. We would also lower the ratings if, contrary to our expectations, financial safeguards were weakened by Eurex Clearing due to a relaxation of some of the conservative assumptions underpinning the new margining system.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Deutsche Boerse's capital policy becomes less aggressive and if, at the same time, the group manages to capture significant market share in OTC clearing without compromising the robustness of its financial safeguards.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Deutsche Boerse AG

Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+ AA/Stable/A-1+

Senior Unsecured AA

Junior Subordinated A+

Commercial Paper A-1+