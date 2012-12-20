(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed NORD/LB COVERED FINANCE BANK's
('A'/Stable/'F1') public sector Lettres de Gage at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable following a periodic
review of the programme.
The rating is based on NORD/LB COVERED FINANCE BANK's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) level.
The breakeven OC of 17.4% limits the programme to a 'AA' rating on a probability
of default (PD) basis and supports a 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given
default. Given the issuer's 'F1' Short-term IDR, the OC level the agency takes
into account is the lowest OC in the last 12 months (14.1%). The issuer has
informed the agency that it intends to increase the OC to the level sufficient
to support the 'AAA' rating by end of January 2013. Fitch will monitor this
programme based on the lowest level of OC of the preceding 12 months, with the
12 months period starting from end of January 2013.
As of end September 2012, the covered bonds amounted to EUR3.57bn and were
backed by a cover pool of EUR4.26bn, which led to a nominal OC of 19.2%. In its
credit analysis and the OC calculation the agency did not give credit to the
intra-group assets, which account for about 4% of the cover pool. Therefore, the
current OC Fitch takes into account is 14.1%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
two or more categories to 2 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of
17.4%.
The D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) results from a moderate risk assessment for the
liquidity gap and privileged derivatives components. The asset segregation and
systemic alternative management components have been assessed as very low risk,
while the risk assessment for the cover pool-specific alternative management is
low.
The public sector nature of the cover pool primarily supports the low
discontinuity risk assessments due to the greater degree of expected liquidity
and ease of management of public sector assets (74% of which are publicly-traded
bonds) compared with mortgage loans.
The main contributors to the 'AAA' breakeven OC are the credit risk of the cover
pool (rating default rate of 17.9% and rating loss rate of 11.7% in a 'AAA'
stress scenario) and the open currency positions. The cover pool contains
currency and interest rate swaps mitigating the currency and interest rate
mismatches. However, post swaps the remaining open currency positions drive the
OC, while the interest rate stress has minimal impact on the OC. The
weighted-average life of the assets and liabilities are 7.5 and 7.25 years,
respectively.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
On 10 October 2012, Fitch published an exposure draft to propose changes in its
analysis of portfolios of public sector entities (Exposure Draft: Asset Analysis
Criteria for Covered Bonds and CDOs of European Public Entities, available on
www.fitchratings.com). NORD/LB COVERED FINANCE BANK's Lettres de Gage could be
affected by the changes, if they are implemented as proposed. Fitch will review
the programme once the new criteria report is published.