(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Korea's presidential election, won by Park
Geun-hye of the ruling Saenuri party, is unlikely to result in dramatic economic
or fiscal policy shifts that would have near-term implications for Korea's 'AA-'
rating, Fitch Ratings says. The impact on the ratings of chaebol-controlled
companies and state-owned entities (SOEs) is also likely to be neutral.
Our expectation before the election was for broad policy continuity in these
areas, regardless of the outcome. Both leading candidates campaigned on the
theme of "economic democratisation", generally encompassing promises to resolve
the circular ownership structure of the chaebol groups to limit their influence,
restrict the expansion of these groups into areas that damage SMEs, and enact
competition measures to improve the economic viability of SMEs.
However, details on how and when this would happen are lacking. The contribution
of the chaebols, including Samsung , Hyundai and LG, to the Korean economy makes
it difficult to enact any policy that would significantly harm their potential
cash-flow generation. This has been seen in the past, for example in the limited
success that former president Roh Moo-hyun had in chaebol reform. And the
Saenuri party has moderated its position on reducing cross-shareholdings.
Meanwhile a major problem facing Korea's SOEs is negative or low profitability
due to their inability to increase tariffs to offset rising raw material prices.
It will not be politically easy for the government to increase public tariffs
meaningfully, especially given the pre-election emphasis (common to both
candidates) on easing the population's financial burden. This is despite the
fact that major SOEs including KEPCO, KOGAS and KNOC face a
significant capex-burden in light of their needs to secure energy resources and to keep up
with rising electricity demand.
Korea's fiscal authorities appear mindful of the importance of building and
maintaining fiscal buffers against a future economic shock or reunification with
North Korea. Certainly, they have been prudent, returning the consolidated
central government budget to surplus in 2010 after the large fiscal stimulus in
2009. Sustained fiscal discipline was one factor behind our upgrade to 'AA-' on
6 September.
Neither presidential candidate advocated policies that we think would
necessarily erode this ratings strength. Political pressure in favour of higher
spending on social welfare has been growing in Korea, as we noted after the
National Assembly elections in April. But this need not cause a rapid
deterioration in Korea's fiscal position. Given their commitment to fiscal
prudence, the authorities would most probably try to offset higher spending with
revenue raising measures.
Korea's economic growth has also been a key rating strength, with GDP per capita
rising steadily over the last ten years (although it remains below the 'AA'
median). From a cyclical perspective, seasonally adjusted unemployment was just
3.0% in November despite the economic slowdown.
Over time, Korea may need to tackle two challenges seen in many other
Asia-Pacific economies: rising income inequality and an aging population. This
could be done in part by boosting productivity, particularly in the SME and
service sectors, and encouraging greater labour market participation.