Dec 20 -
Summary analysis -- Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte Ltd. ------- 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Singapore
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Nov-2008 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte. Ltd. (ACR) reflect the
company's satisfactory financial profile and conservative investment profile.
Moderating factors include ACR's fluctuating operating performance and
uncertain emerging risk exposure.
We view ACR's risk-adjusted capitalization as moderately strong and supportive
of the rating. This is despite the impact of losses due to the floods in
Thailand in 2011. A capital injection by a strategic investor has strengthened
the company's capital profile, and the greater use of retrocession protection
has reduced exposure to individual as well as catastrophe risk. We expect
ACR's capitalization to strengthen due to the reduced uncertainty associated
with the company's reserve sufficiency.
ACR's investment profile is also supportive of the rating. The majority of the
company's assets are fixed-interest investments (91.4%) and cash and deposits
(6.1%). ACR uses most of its Asian regional fixed-interest securities to match
liabilities in markets in which it does business.
We expect ACR's operating performance to recover to satisfactory levels over
the next 24 months from the current moderate level. The company's de-risking
exercise and the increase in reinsurance premium rates should support the
improvement. The fluctuation in underwriting performance in recent years was
mainly due to the impact of catastrophes in the region. In line with the rest
of the reinsurance industry, ACR has tried to manage its exposure by
tightening terms and conditions on its business, requesting more information
on clients' underlying exposures, and increasing retrocession protection. We
expect these initiatives to lower the volatility in the company's operating
performance. Losses due to the floods in Thailand pushed the company's
combined ratio to 134.7% in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012 (fiscal 2011).
We do not expect loss claims related to the floods in Thailand in 2011 to
increase significantly since we believe the company has received notification
of all substantial claims. ACR has adjusted for the notified claims following
consultations with independent loss adjustors. However, the possibility of
loss development from the adjusted claims still exists. We have accounted for
possible increases in these claims while assessing the company's credit
profile.
In our opinion, ACR's competitive position is satisfactory. Our view is
despite the company's short operating history and its significant business
growth. ACR's premium growth slowed in fiscal 2011 as it focused on managing
claims, catastrophe exposure, and capital. The company has since shifted focus
back to business growth. In our view, losses related to the Thai floods
weakened clients' confidence in ACR. However, we believe the impact is
manageable and the company's overall business profile is not significantly
affected.
Enterprise risk management
We assess ACR's enterprise risk management (ERM) as adequate, reflecting our
opinion that the company has an adequate understanding of its main risks, and
has the capability to identify, measure, and manage most of these risks. ERM
development was an important early feature in ACR's establishment and we view
that risk management continues to grow in importance within the company's
decision-making process.
ACR's risk culture is strong, reflecting the management's risk awareness, with
documented guidelines and limits. While an articulated risk tolerance policy
is in place, we believe further refinement is needed, given the company's
short operating history. ACR's underwriting and catastrophe risk control, as
well as its emerging risk management framework could be further developed. We
expect the company to continue to develop its strategic risk management
capabilities to complete its ERM framework.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that ACR's losses related to the floods
in Thailand have stabilized and that the company has sufficient capital buffer
to absorb further increases in claims. We believe the probability of ACR
facing losses similar to those in late 2011 are low due to the tightening of
terms and conditions on new business and higher protection of capital from
retrocession.
We may lower the ratings if ACR's capitalization deteriorates to a level that
is not supportive of the rating and if its underwriting performance weakens
due to significant underwriting losses. We may also lower the ratings if the
company's business profile deteriorates in the upcoming renewals due to
declining confidence of clients in the company.
We may upgrade ACR if its capital is extremely strong, it achieves its
business projections profitably, and its risk management is resilient to
insurance events. We consider the possibility of an upgrade to be remote for
the next two to three years.
