(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Australian treasurer Wayne Swan's acceptance today that the government is unlikely to deliver a budget surplus this year (fiscal year 2012-13 ending June 2013) is not surprising and will not affect the sovereign's 'AAA' rating, Fitch Ratings says.

Australia's low sovereign debt ratios mean that it can afford to reduce its deficit more slowly than other 'AAA' economies, with more consideration for supporting its slowing economy and without diminishing its ability to absorb fiscal and economic shocks. We expect gross general government debt to peak at 28% of GDP next year. The median for 'AAA' sovereigns is 52%. Moreover, the sovereign's debt composition is a rating strength. The average duration and maturity of the debt have risen since the global financial crisis and almost all debt is in Australian dollars.

We had already concluded after the budget speech in May that it would be challenging for the government to return the commonwealth government budget to surplus. This is because of its reliance on a mix of revenue-enhancing measures (such as foregoing the company tax rate reduction) and spending cuts relative to fiscal projections, particularly if the economy slowed.

The slowdown in China has already affected the prices of Australia's coal and iron ore exports. Australia could be significantly hit if China has a "hard landing", although this is not our expectation.

Fitch upgraded Australia to 'AAA' from 'AA+' in November last year, citing the country's strong credit fundamentals. At the time, we said that successful implementation of the government's medium-term fiscal consolidation plans would support the ratings.