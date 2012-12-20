Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-term foreign and
local currency rating at 'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on
the Long-term ratings are Negative.
RATING RATIONALE
Wandsworth's rating reflects the strong institutional framework of the UK. UK
municipalities are highly dependent on the central governments transfers and
have in fact no tax setting powers except for increasing council tax. There is
no formal financial equalisation in place but the non-domestic rates are
collected nationally and transferred to a pool. The distribution is done in form
of a specific formula, also considering the different economic and financial
strengths of the locals. Fitch considers Wandsworth is one of the stronger local
authorities and as a result slightly more autonomous.
Wandsworth has a record of extremely focussed financial management, which
includes conservative budgeting, a sound cash position which easily covers
annual debt service requirements, prudent investment policies and a low level of
debt. Fitch expects all these characteristics to continue. On the other hand,
like other UK local authorities, Wandsworth reports a small operating margin and
has limited flexibility to raise revenues. Pension fund obligations are
currently funded to a high degree and Wandsworth intends to improve further its
coverage, but fluctuations in market values could increase the size of the
obligations.
Wandsworth has above-average wealth levels compared with London and national
averages. This should continue given the steady increase in population and an
above-average share of people with high educational qualifications. The local
economy is driven by a strong services sector with a significant number of
people working in public administration or commuting daily to central London
which helps to sustain wealth levels.
Wandsworth's operating margins recovered to 6.1% in fiscal year 2012 (FY12) from
1% in FY11 following expenditure cuts. The operating balance ensures that debt
servicing is sufficiently covered, particularly taking into account the long
maturity profile of its debt. Fitch projects that operating margin will further
improve over 2013-15, but should remain below 10%. The one-off Housing Revenues
Account (HRA) subsidy buy-out settlement resulted in an overall deficit before
debt in FY12 but the agency is confident that the council will return to an
overall surplus by FY13.
Following the abolition of the national HRA subsidy funding regime by the
central government in March 2012, Wandsworth made a one-off payment to the
government of GBP434m. This will in lieu cover all future annual subsidy
payments to the government. This should improve the council's budgetary
performance in the future as it is now in full control of all its housing income
and expenditure.
At end-March 2012, Wandsworth's total debt was GBP230.1m (representing 27.3% of
current revenue), following a new loan contracted with the Public Works Loan
Board which partly funded the HRA subsidy buy-out. The council cash position is
strong, amounting to GBP90.3m and Wandsworth also maintained investments of
GBP214.6m at end March 2012.
Wandsworth runs a pension fund for its employees which is 91% funded, according
to the latest actuarial valuation. The net pension liability amounted to
GBP231.8m at end-March 2012. The council has no other contingent liabilities,
has not extended any external guarantees and has not entered into PPP or PFI
schemes.
RATING OUTLOOK - NEGATIVE
The Outlook is Negative in line with that on the ratings of the UK
('AAA'/Negative) and any downward rating action on the sovereign would be
replicated on the rating of Wandsworth.
Any change in the council's conservative management approach or prudent
investment policies, resulting in structural deficits or leading to a reduction
of the strong reserves will put pressure on the ratings. A further reduction of
central governments grants due to centralised imposed cost-cutting measures not
compensated by higher taxation will also negatively affect the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions.
- Given the limited revenues flexibility of the local authorities in UK, the
rating is sensitive to any negative change in the central governments grants
scheme particularly in the context of the tight operating margin of Wandsworth.
- Fitch assumes that the council's sound liquidity and high reserves will remain
an adequate buffer for unexpected revenue shortfalls sufficient to ensure debt
service requirements and for future renovation measures in the housing sector to
take place.