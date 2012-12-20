(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis and a performance review of Retail Consumer CP Germany 2011-1.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

-- Retail Consumer CP Germany 2011-1 is a consumer loan transaction, which closed in July 2011. The transaction is backed by unsecured consumer loans originated by Creditplus Bank to German borrowers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Retail Consumer CP Germany 2011-1 UG's class A notes.

Today's rating action follows a credit and cash flow analysis and a performance review of the transaction. The transaction features a two-year revolving period, of which seven months remain. Cumulative gross losses are currently 2.57%, which is well within our 6.60% base case assumptions at closing. Delinquency levels are also low, with 90+ days delinquencies currently at 0.14%.

Our base case assumptions remain at 6.60%, unchanged since closing, and the class A notes pass our cash flow runs at 'AAA (sf)'. We have run two further stress scenarios, the results of which are within our allowable transitions under our criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). Under scenario 1, the class A notes pass at 'AAA (sf)' and under scenario 2, they pass at 'AA (sf)'.

Based on the results of our performance review and our credit and cash flow analysis, we have today affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

Retail Consumer CP Germany 2011-1 is a consumer loan transaction, which closed in July 2011. The transaction is backed by unsecured consumer loans originated by Creditplus Bank AG to German borrowers.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000

Related Research

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009