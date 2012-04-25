(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 - Leading Russian universities may choose to issue debt to improve their academic
infrastructure after gaining greater autonomy under new public sector reforms, says Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services in the new report "Will Russian Universities Emerge As A New
Class Of Borrower?"
The reform granted approximately 30 universities additional managerial and
financial flexibility, which could potentially help them increase and
diversify their revenues, and so bridge the infrastructure gap to
international peers, the report says.
"We believe the sector could emerge as a new class of borrower on the market,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Karen Vartapetov. "Our early estimates
suggest such borrowings could total about $600 million (Russian ruble 18
billion) per year."
"We estimate leading Russian universities currently spend about an average
$2,500 per student per year on capital, only half as much as international
peers in the U.K. and Canada. If they were to issue debt to raise this
spending to a par with these peers, we calculate their borrowing would be
about 7% of their revenues per year," said Mr. Vartapetov.
We would likely regard Russia's autonomous universities as government-related
entities (GREs) given that the state has a high degree of involvement in
higher education, and that universities play a role in government policies and
are 100% owned by the state.
Russian universities currently obtain the bulk of their finances from state
funds and tuition fees. The sector might be exposed to tighter funding
constraints over the next few years because the current federal budget for
2012-2014 implies a cut in spending on higher education by about 10% in real
terms between 2011 and 2014.
In this context, greater flexibility of Russia's strongest universities
coupled with prudent financial, marketing, and academic management practices,
as well as a potentially supportive institutional system, might enhance their
ability to invest in their research and academic infrastructure, the report
says.