(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Leading Russian universities may choose to issue debt to improve their academic infrastructure after gaining greater autonomy under new public sector reforms, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in the new report "Will Russian Universities Emerge As A New Class Of Borrower?"

The reform granted approximately 30 universities additional managerial and financial flexibility, which could potentially help them increase and diversify their revenues, and so bridge the infrastructure gap to international peers, the report says.

"We believe the sector could emerge as a new class of borrower on the market," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Karen Vartapetov. "Our early estimates suggest such borrowings could total about $600 million (Russian ruble 18 billion) per year."

"We estimate leading Russian universities currently spend about an average $2,500 per student per year on capital, only half as much as international peers in the U.K. and Canada. If they were to issue debt to raise this spending to a par with these peers, we calculate their borrowing would be about 7% of their revenues per year," said Mr. Vartapetov.

We would likely regard Russia's autonomous universities as government-related entities (GREs) given that the state has a high degree of involvement in higher education, and that universities play a role in government policies and are 100% owned by the state.

Russian universities currently obtain the bulk of their finances from state funds and tuition fees. The sector might be exposed to tighter funding constraints over the next few years because the current federal budget for 2012-2014 implies a cut in spending on higher education by about 10% in real terms between 2011 and 2014.

In this context, greater flexibility of Russia's strongest universities coupled with prudent financial, marketing, and academic management practices, as well as a potentially supportive institutional system, might enhance their ability to invest in their research and academic infrastructure, the report says.