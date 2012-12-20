(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in SCL II and SCL III following our performance review.

-- In addition, on Dec. 4, 2012, Nordax Finans notified Standard & Poor's of two errors in their cash manager reporting system, which have been rectified and both transactions are now fully collateralized.

-- SCL II & SCL III securitize a pool of unsecured consumer loans, which Nordax Finans originated.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes in SCL - Scandinavian Consumer Loans II (SCL II) and Scandinavian Consumer Loans III (SCL III; also known as Nordax Sverige 3 AB ) (see list below).

On Dec. 4, 2012, Nordax Finans AB (publ) notified Standard & Poor's of two errors in their cash manager reporting system, which led to an incorrect allocation of funds and a decline in the collateral balance in both transactions. Nordax advised that this error has been rectified and a payment has been made to both transactions in the amount of NOK28,000,000 to SCL II and SEK63,755,326 to SCL III. Both transactions are now fully collateralized.

Aside from the technical error, the performance of both transactions has been good, in our opinion. As of November 2012, cumulative defaults in SCL II were 2.11%, and our expected losses at this point in the life of the transaction was 5.9% at closing. As of November 2012, cumulative defaults in SCL III were 1.72%, and our expected loss at this point in time was 3.04% at closing.

We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in both transactions for performance reasons. Our performance review indicates that the transactions' performance has been better than expected, and within our base case assumptions set at closing. In addition, Nordax Finans rectified the error through the transfer, which has led to both transactions being fully collateralized.

SCL II closed in July 2011 and securitizes a pool of unsecured consumer loans, which Nordax Finans granted to consumers resident in Norway. The transaction features a two-year revolving period, which will end in July 2013.

SCL III closed in December 2011 and securitizes a pool of unsecured consumer loans, which Nordax Finans granted to consumers in Sweden and subsequently sold to the issuer. The transaction features a 36-month revolving period that will end in December 2014.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011.

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000

Related Research

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Ratings Affirmed

SCL - Scandinavian Consumer Loans II

NOK1.168 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A AAA (sf)

B AA (sf)

C A (sf)

D BBB (sf)

Scandinavian Consumer Loans III

SEK1.931 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A AAA (sf)

B AA (sf)

C A (sf)