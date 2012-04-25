US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Indian Railway Finance Corp. --------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: India
Local currency BBB-/Negative/--
Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Railroads
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR
02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil nts due 03/09/2016 BBB- 09-Mar-2011
US$0 mil USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts BBB- 03-Aug-2011
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.