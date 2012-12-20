Dec 20 -
-- We have reviewed the performance of U.K. corporate securitization
Mitchells & Butlers Finance PLC (M&B Finance).
-- M&B Finance's securitized pub estate has performed in line with our
expectations for financial year 2012.
-- We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes issued
by M&B Finance.
-- M&B Finance is a corporate securitization backed by operating cash
flows from an estate of managed pubs owned by Mitchells & Butlers Retail Ltd.
The original transaction closed in November 2003, and was tapped in September
2006.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes
issued by U.K. pub securitization Mitchells & Butlers Finance PLC (M&B Finance).
Today's affirmations reflect the transaction's performance in line with our
expectations for financial year 2012. The transaction is backed by operating
cash flows from an estate of managed pubs owned by Mitchells & Butlers Retail
Ltd. (M&B Retail). The ratings reflect our assessment of the borrower, M&B
Retail's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as well as the transaction's
structural credit enhancements. Our ratings address the issuer's financial
ability to make full and timely payment of interest and principal.
In terms of dealing with the current challenges, such as a decrease in
consumer confidence and spending, increased tariffs, and continued pressure
from the off-trade, overall, to date, M&B has emerged from these better than
most of its peers and currently has the highest business risk score of all pub
transactions we rate. Over the 12 months to Sept. 29, 2012, revenues from the
securitized estate increased by 6.4% and EBITDA increased by 3.4%. The rolling
four-quarter EBITDA for the securitization is within the scope of our
recession stresses.
We subject the transaction to cash flow stresses to test the sufficiency of
the free cash flow generated by the securitized estate to service debt
payments. When reviewing the transaction we also take into account the
structural enhancements present in the deal such as a GBP295 million liquidity
facility and also covenants, which, if breached, could restrict payments
outside of the securitization group. While for the other tranches, the
borrower generates sufficient cash flow to cover debt service, the class B and
class C notes are reliant upon these structural credit enhancements to fully
service the debt obligations under our cash flow stresses commensurate with
the current rating levels.
In February 2012, we lowered our ratings on the Class A1N, A2, A3N, and A4
notes to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)'. These downgrades were purely driven by our
rating actions on the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1) and
Citibank N.A (Citi; A/Negative/A-1). RBS and Citi provide support to this
transaction in the form of hedge agreements to mitigate interest rate and
currency risks. The hedge documentation does not fully reflect our 2012
counterparty criteria and therefore the maximum rating on the notes issued by
M&B Finance is one notch above the long-term 'A' credit rating on RBS and
Citi. Consequently, a rating action on RBS or Citi could affect the ratings on
the notes issued by M&B Finance.
M&B Finance is a corporate securitization backed by operating cash flows
generated by the borrower, M&B Retail, which are the primary source of
repayment of an underlying issuer-borrower secured loan. M&B Retail operates
an estate of managed pubs. The original transaction closed in November 2003,
and was tapped in September 2006.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
Mitchells & Butlers Finance PLC
Ratings Affirmed
A1N A+ (sf)
A1N (SPUR) A+ (sf)
A2 A+ (sf)
A2 (SPUR) A+ (sf)
A3N A+ (sf)
A3N (SPUR) A+ (sf)
A4 A+ (sf)
A4 (SPUR) A+ (sf)
AB A (sf)
AB (SPUR) A (sf)
B1 A (sf)
B2 A (sf)
C1 BBB+ (sf)
C2 BBB+ (sf)
D1 BBB (sf)