(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the outlooks on four Indian government-related entities (GREs) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit ratings on these entities.

Ratings Affirmed/Outlook Action

To From

Export-Import Bank

of India (India EXIM) BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

India Infrastructure

Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL) BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Indian Railway

Finance Corp. (IRFC) BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Power Finance

Corp. Ltd. (PFC) BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

The rating outlook revisions on the GREs reflect the change in outlook on the Republic of India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) (see "Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We have equalized the ratings and outlooks on India EXIM, IIFCL, and IRFC with the sovereign rating and outlook. This reflects the entities' integral linkages with, and their critical roles to, the government of India. We believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support to these GREs.

We view PFC's link to the government as very strong and its role as critical. We therefore assess an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support to the company. Such level of support, combined with PFC's stand-alone credit profile, results in a rating that is at the same level as the rating on India.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010