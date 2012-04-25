(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-' rating
to Suhyup Bank's (Suhyup; A-/Stable/--) proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior
unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank's US$2 billion euro medium-term note
program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.
Suhyup intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purposes. The
notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.