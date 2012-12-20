(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- Asigna Compensacion y Liquidacion ------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Mexico

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Oct-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

23-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Asigna Compensacion y Liquidacion (Asigna) reflect its sound risk management, as seen in strong operating and financial safeguards, its importance as the sole clearinghouse for derivatives in Mexico, and adequate financial performance. The negative rating factors are its clearing members and product (interbank reference rate ) concentration. Also, Asigna is exposed to the market dynamics for derivatives and the risk framework in Mexico. As a result, we keep no more than a one-notch differential between the foreign currency sovereign rating on Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2) and the rating on Asigna.

The ratings on Asigna are one notch above the foreign currency sovereign rating, reflecting our opinion that its willingness and ability to service its obligations continue to be superior than that of the sovereign's and, in a hypothetical default of Mexico, there is a measurable probability that Asigna won't default. We conducted a stress test simulating a sovereign default by stressing different macroeconomic variables and the underlying assets of Asigna's main traded and cleared derivatives products. We continue to believe that Asigna's financial safeguards would be sufficient to cover all defaulting participants in the Mexican derivative market, if Mexico were to default.

Historically, Asigna's risk management and financial safeguards have been strong even during market fluctuations. The latter is supported through the conservative approach towards the calculation of financial safeguards. Asigna continues using Extreme Value Theory to calculate initial margins and its clearing fund. This methodology demonstrates that if extreme movements happen at the same time--including recent financial crises--Asigna has the capacity to cover all participants without tapping into the patrimony of Asigna. Also, its financial safeguards are linked to the volatility of the underlying assets; so the bigger the volatility of these assets, the bigger the margins. As of October 2012, Asigna's financial safeguards totaled around MXN23 billion ($1.78 billion at an exchange rate of MXN12.9 to $1), almost all which is invested in Mexican government repos. In addition, Asigna's financial flexibility remains robust and it can send its financial safeguards resources abroad--primarily in the U.S.--in case of severe market and economic turmoil. In our view, the clearinghouse's risk framework will remain conservative and its financial safeguards are sufficient to cover losses in extreme scenarios.

Financial performance and metrics decreased during 2012, but still in line with the rating. Open interest and total revenues were sharply lower during 2012, compared with the 2011 levels. This was mainly due to some participants closing their positions; however, we think traded volume and open interest could improve due to Asigna's new product offering, such as interest-rate swaps and commodities derivatives. As of September 2012, the open interest and total revenues dropped to MXN8.5 million and MXN93.3 million, respectively, from MXN25.6 million and MXN106 million for the same period in 2011. Nonetheless, efficiency ratios, at 38% as of September 2012 (measured as operating expenses to total revenues), continue to be sound and in line with those in previous years. In our opinion, despite decreasing revenues in 2012, we expect Asigna's financial performance to remain satisfactory and earnings generation to slightly improve in 2013.

Asigna's product concentration continues to limit the rating. TE28 continues to be its most traded product, and during third-quarter 2012, it represented 64% of total traded volume, and we don't expect it to represent less than 50% in the next two years. Although that share has been decreasing gradually over the past few years--from around 80%--we still deem it as high compared with Asigna's rated international peers. In our view, Asigna will continue to diversify its products, primarily with underlying assets such as foreign-exchange and government treasuries, but we expect that TE28 will remain its most traded product.

Concentration in a small number of clearing members remains. Ten of these members perform derivative transactions through proprietary positions and third-party trusts: Banamex-Citigroup, BBVA Bancomer, Scotiabank, Santander, JPMorgan, and GBM. Asigna has sought greater diversification of its membership; however, even if it increases its number of clearing members, in our opinion, this diversification will be negligible in the short to medium term.

Outlook

The outlooks are stable, reflecting our expectation that Asigna will maintain its strong financial safeguards with a conservative risk management, and an adequate financial performance. Nonetheless, a downgrade of the sovereign could trigger a similar action on Asigna. If the clearinghouse's margining system or risk framework deteriorates or if we believe it is losing its operating flexibility and the soundness of its financial safeguards, we could also lower the ratings.

