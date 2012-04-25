US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the rating outlooks on three Indian information technology companies to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on these entities. The three companies are Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd .
The outlook revisions follow a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) (see "Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Our ratings on Indian information technology companies reflect our 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of India. We could lower the ratings on these companies if we revise downward our T&C assessment. We could lower our T&C assessment if we downgrade the sovereign credit rating.
