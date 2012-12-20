Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
Summary analysis -- AvalonBay Communities Inc. -------------------- 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/--
State/Province: Virginia
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Jul-1998 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
03-Apr-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
Our ratings on AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile supported by its high-quality, well-occupied apartment portfolio, which we believe will continue to exhibit good cash flow growth over the next 12-24 months. We view AVB's financial risk profile as "intermediate", based on the company's historically sound balance sheet management, notably its heavy issuance of common equity to fund capital needs (particularly its development activity). AVB has also demonstrated strong access to capital markets, which supports its "adequate" liquidity position.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.