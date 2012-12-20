(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. --------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jun-2007 BBB-/-- --/--

29-Jun-2006 BB+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based Ingosstrakh Insurance Co. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's good competitive position in the Russian Federation (Russia; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'), the management team's positive track record, Ingosstrakh's adequate operating performance, and its overall adequate capitalization.

These strengths are offset by still-high industry and country risks, the marginal quality of Ingosstrakh's investments, and its marginal financial flexibility.

Our view of Ingosstrakh's good competitive position stems from the company's more than 65 years in business, brand recognition, expertise, good distribution network, and low acquisition costs. Ingosstrakh is one of the top five underwriters in the following segments: voluntary medical insurance, including travel insurance (6.3% market share); fire insurance (6.9%); and obligatory motor third-party liability (MTPL) insurance (7.6%). Moreover, Ingosstrakh is the market leader in motor hull insurance, occupying 14.2% of the market.

We project that Ingosstrakh's gross premiums written will grow above average market levels in 2012 compared with 2011 figures, and its market share will consequently increase.

Ingosstrakh's strategy is to focus on maintaining leading positions in personal and retail lines of business and increasing its market share, while keeping established positions in corporate lines and achieving adequate profitability with a combined ratio around 100% and return on equity close to 15%. We consider these goals attainable.

We believe that Ingosstrakh's operating performance for 2011 was adequate. The net combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 99.2% for the year, slightly better than the 101.3% recorded in 2010. Investment returns continued to support the results from the insurance operations.

We regard Ingosstrakh's capitalization as adequate. Its risk-based capital adequacy as of Dec. 31, 2011, was marginal and still under pressure from investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries, mainly Bank Soyuz (B/Stable/C). We deduct the full amount of the investment in Bank Soyuz from our measure of Ingosstrakh's total adjusted capital (TAC). Adequate reserving and satisfactory reinsurance protection support Ingosstrakh's capitalization.

The quality of Ingosstrakh's investment portfolio is marginal, in our view. The overall weighted-average quality of instruments in the portfolio is in the 'BB' category.

In our view, Ingosstrakh is exposed to relatively high credit risk, primarily through its holdings in the Russian banking sector; 58% of the portfolio consists of bank instruments.

Concentration risk is relatively high as well. The largest single-name concentration represented 42% of TAC as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We regard Ingosstrakh's financial flexibility as marginal, owing to the majority shareholder's currently reduced capacity to provide financial support and the minority shareholders' blockage of an additional share issue. The latter constraint could become more important in the next couple of years, if we see Ingosstrakh's capital position fall below the level we consider commensurate with the ratings and the shareholders do not replenish it. At the same time, the current situation with the minority shareholders suggests that dividend payments will stay low. They have historically been less than 1% of TAC.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that Ingosstrakh will at least maintain its competitive position, supported by its strong management, while preserving an adequate operating performance and marginal risk-based capitalization.

We would consider lowering the ratings if we believed Ingosstrakh's capitalization would fall below the level we regard as commensurate with the rating, for example, if the company made further significant investments in Bank Soyuz that are not covered by additional retained earnings.

A negative rating action could also result if we observed a significant deterioration in the average quality of Ingosstrakh's investment portfolio or significant weakening of its underlying operating results.

We could take a positive rating action if Ingosstrakh significantly strengthened its competitive position and achieved at least strong risk-based capital adequacy, under our criteria, and a good-quality investment portfolio.

