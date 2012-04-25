(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the outlooks on three Indian corporate government-related entities (GREs) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit ratings on these entities.

Ratings Affirmed/Outlook Action

To From

NTPC Ltd. BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

NHPC Ltd. BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Steel Authority of India Ltd.

(SAIL) BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--

The rating outlook revisions on the GREs reflect the change in outlook on the Republic of India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) (see "Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed," published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Our ratings on these GREs are highly influenced by the sovereign rating given the entities' sensitivity to government intervention in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we believe there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for NTPC, a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for NHPC, and a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support for SAIL.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile of NHPC as 'bbb-', and that of NTPC as 'bbb'. Our assessment of the likelihood of government support for these two companies is primarily based on: (1) the Indian government's majority shareholding in the companies with administrative control by the Ministry of Power; and (2) the companies' public policy role of increasing India's power generation capacity.

We assess SAIL's stand-alone credit profile as 'bbb-'. Our assessment of the likelihood of government support to SAIL is primarily due to the government's majority shareholding and its ability to exert a strong influence on the company's strategy through the appointment of the board.

