Since our last review in August 2010, we have observed a relatively positive rating
migration of the underlying portfolio. Defaulted assets have decreased to 0.4% from 3.0%, and
'CCC' rated assets have decreased to 7.0% from 12.7%.
At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has slightly
increased, despite a drop in the aggregate collateral balance (to EUR393 million from EUR407
million) due to losses in the underlying portfolio and amortization. This increase is due to the
class A1a and A1b notes having amortized in order to cure par value tests, which were previously
all in breach. The class A and B coverage tests are currently back in compliance, and previously
deferred interest on the class C1 and C2 notes has been repaid, whereas the class D Def and E
Def notes have further deferred interest payments. Since February 2012, the transaction has
entered its amortization period.
Positive factors in our analysis include a reduction of the weighted-average life and an
increase of the weighted-average spread to 3.34% from 2.79%, following the continuous
reinvestment of redemption proceeds into assets that pay greater margins.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine
the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. We used the portfolio
balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash
flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating
category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios.
Non-euro assets denominated in British pounds sterling account for about 3.2% of the
underlying portfolio, and the resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via perfect asset swaps
with Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1), Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1), and
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Stable/A-1) as swap counterparties. We have also stressed
the transaction's sensitivity to and reliance on the swap counterparties, especially for senior
classes of notes rated higher than the swap counterparties, by applying foreign exchange
stresses to the notional amount of non-euro assets. Our analysis showed that the class A1a notes
could withstand a 'AAA' stress under these conditions, and that the class A1b and A2 notes could
withstand a 'AA+' stress.
Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A1a,
A1b, A2, B Def, C1 Def, C2 Def, D Def, N Combo, P Combo, and Q Combo notes to levels that
appropriately reflect the current levels of credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality,
and the transaction's performance. We note that the rating on the class D Def notes is capped by
our largest obligor test at 'B+', compared with 'CCC+' at our previous review, and would
otherwise pass at a 'BB+' level.
Regarding the combination (Combo) notes, today's upgrades reflect the upgrades of their
rated components, as well as the partial amortization of their rated balance, which is mainly
through interest payments.
We have affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class E Def notes, because the rating is
still capped at 'CCC-' by our largest obligor test, and would otherwise pass at a 'B-' level.
Finally, we have withdrawn our ratings on the class O Combo and R Combo notes, following
confirmation that these notes have been decoupled.
Avoca CLO IV is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction, backed
primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Geographically, the portfolio
is concentrated in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K., which together account for
about 70% of the portfolio. Avoca CLO IV closed in January 2006 and is managed by Avoca Capital
Holdings.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an
asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations,
warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they
differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary
ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Avoca CLO IV PLC
EUR494.1 Million Floating- And Fixed-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised
A1a AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)
A1b AA+ (sf) AA (sf)
A2 AA+ (sf) AA (sf)
B Def AA- (sf) A- (sf)
C1 Def BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)
C2 Def BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)
D Def B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)
N Combo CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)
P Combo B- (sf) CCC- (sf)
Q Combo BBB+ (sf) B (sf)
Rating Affirmed
E Def CCC- (sf)
Ratings Withdrawn
O Combo NR CCC- (sf)
R Combo NR BB+ (sf)
NR--Not rated.