In our view, the People's Bank group has a strong and long-term commitment to support PLC. People's Bank owns 75% of PLC and conducts its leasing business through PLC. The leasing business is an important component of the group and contributed about 10.3% of the group's total assets in 2011. PLC's operating performance is better than the parent's. The company contributed 27% to the group's pre-tax profits in 2011. The parent's capital in the company is about 30% of the consolidated group capital.

A key factor constraining PLC's SACP is the challenging operating environment in Sri Lanka (B+/Stable/B). We see economic imbalances building up in the country with a pickup in credit growth. The high loan growth, coupled with rising competition and evolving risk management practices, could increase the banking sector's credit risk. PLC's dependence on wholesale funding and its concentration in commercial vehicle financing also constrain the rating. The company's strong capital and adequate earnings temper these weaknesses.

PLC's funding profile is a rating constraint, in our view. Till recently, PLC was a specialized leasing company. It was therefore not allowed to accept deposits and had to rely mainly on wholesale funding. Within the wholesale segment, PLC has reasonable diversity: promissory notes, debentures, bank overdrafts, and securitization. Further, PLC benefits from group branding as well as credit lines from its parent. PLC's recent conversion to a finance company will benefit its funding profile in the long run because the company can now raise customer deposits directly.

As of March 31, 2012, 67% of PLC's debt is short-term. Short-term loans formed about 64% of this short-term debt. Additionally, PLC has Sri Lanka rupee (LKR) 1.3 billion in cash and other liquid assets, which, along with unutilized facilities, are also available to partially meet the needs of the company's maturing liabilities.

PLC operates largely in the commercial vehicle space, which is vulnerable to the economic performance of Sri Lanka. The company's customers are typically individual entrepreneurs and small and midsize enterprises, which are also relatively more susceptible to economic downturns.

We expect PLC's credit costs to be strained over the next few years as the loan portfolio seasons. The company has lowered its credit costs over time. This is partly due to its better risk management practices and the high growth of the past few years.

PLC's capitalization--as measured by the ratio of total adjusted capital to adjusted assets--of 18.2% as of Sept. 30, 2012, is likely to remain a rating strength for the next few years at least. This is despite our expectation that the company's capital ratios will decline over the next few years and leverage will increase as the company grows. PLC's Tier 1 ratio is 25.44% as of Sept. 30, 2012. Due to its recent conversion into a finance company, PLC's regulatory capital ratio (Tier 1) is likely to decline to about 20% from current levels, due to different regulations for licensed finance companies (LFCs) and specialized leasing companies. The risk weight applied on finance leases, which form about 50% of the company's loan book, is double for LFCs. The treatment of investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of Tier 1 capital is also different. Nevertheless, the rating on PLC will not be affected because our capital assessment is based on our view of the risk in various asset classes.

PLC's high interest margins--with net interest income as a percentage of average adjusted assets averaging more than 10% over the past six years--good efficiency, and low credit costs support its earnings. The company's high yields more than offset its higher funding costs (relative to banks) arising from its wholesale borrowings, leading to high margins. These margins have declined over the past one and half year, but they remain adequate on a risk-adjusted basis. PLC's cost-to-income ratio of about 30% is good, in our opinion. The company's use of low-cost "window offices" (operations located within People's Bank premises) to generate sizable business lowers its costs.

PLC has low earnings diversity, with fee income forming a very small proportion of operating revenue. The company's pretax profit was about 8.7% of average adjusted assets for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. We expect PLC's earnings profile to weaken in fiscal 2013 because: (1) margins are likely to be under pressure due to tight liquidity arising from regulations that limit bank-led credit growth in Sri Lanka; and (2) credit costs should increase after being negative last year due to the reversal of general reserves. Nevertheless, we expect the earnings profile to remain adequate for the rating category.

PLC was incorporated in 1995 as a fully owned subsidiary of People's Bank, which is the second- largest bank in Sri Lanka. PLC's principal activities include: providing finance leases, hire-purchase asset financing, and term loans; margin trading; share trading; and issuing debt instruments. PLC is one of the leading providers of leasing and hire-purchase finance in Sri Lanka. The company has six subsidiaries in various sectors, such as microfinance, leasing property development, fleet management, and insurance. Its asset base is about LKR97.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012. PLC provides its financial services through a network of 54 regional branches and 126 window offices. The company listed on the Colombo stock exchange in November 2011 after an IPO of 25.0%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PLC will remain a core entity of the People's Bank group. We may downgrade PLC if we lower the sovereign rating on Sri Lanka or the People's Bank group's capitalization reduces substantially. We may raise the rating if we upgrade Sri Lanka and the credit profile of the People's Bank group improves. Such an improvement could be triggered if the group's capital position materially strengthens or People's Bank changes its medium-term strategy and grows in line with the industry.

