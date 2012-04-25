These strengths are nevertheless tempered by our view of the group's financial risk profile as "significant;" the real estate industry's inherent cyclicality and capital intensity; and some exposure to currently weak economies, mainly Spain, Hungary, and Greece (11.5% of consolidated rents).

The quality of Klepierre's assets underpins the group's business risk profile, which we assess as "strong" under our criteria. Most of the group's assets are large (more than 35,000 square meters), food-anchored shopping centers with stable and resilient footfall. Other key strengths include the large size of Klepierre's portfolio--EUR16.2 billion on Dec 31, 2011--and broad diversification in terms of tenants, assets, and geographic markets. In our opinion, the group also benefits from additional rental income from extensions of existing shopping centers, which significantly support cash flow generation with a moderate level of risk. The position of the group's shopping centers, the close relationship with key tenants, and relatively low occupancy costs in our view are likely to soften rising pressure on rent levels.

The ratings also reflect our view of the group's financial risk profile as "significant", owing to a Standard & Poor's adjusted loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that is quite high at about 50%. In addition, the group has large ongoing financing requirements because of its development pipeline and refinancing needs. Mitigating these factors, in our view, are Klepierre's adequate liquidity position and robust cash flow generation.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the next two years, we anticipate that Klepierre will record a slight increase in Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA to over EUR800 million in 2012, as a result of positive rent indexation prospects and Klepierre's estimates for EUR80 million in total rent contribution from the new openings we expect, such as Saint Lazare (Paris) or Emporia (Malmo). Another growth factor is Klepierre's maintenance of an investment surplus that we forecast between EUR100 million and EUR200 million (about EUR600 million in investments minus EUR400 million to EUR500 million in disposals) over the following 12 months to support its growth strategy. In 2013, the investment pipeline should be more equally funded by free cash flow, disposals and debt.

However, on the back of a positive indexation and the maintenance of a high occupancy ratio, we anticipate slightly lower like-for-like revenue growth in 2012, owing to the impact of a prolonged slowdown in consumption, sluggish retailer sales, and constrained Southern European markets.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate a slight deleveraging of Klepierre's capital structure in the short term as the company should benefit from more assets disposals in 2012 than the previous years. Our estimates of the appreciation of Klepierre's portfolio value lead to a progressive decline in the LTV ratio to below 50% over the coming two years. We base our estimate on our assumption of a 12-month funds from operations (FFO) increase to EUR480 million in 2012 and EUR500 million in 2013, as a result of projects entering in operation and a limited increase of the cost of debt through continued, prudent interest rate management.

Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Klepierre's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, since we anticipate liquidity sources to be adequate to meet funding needs in the next 12 months. As of Dec 31, 2011, we estimate the following over the next 12 months:

-- EUR1.4 billion in contractual debt amortization comprising EUR635 million of commercial paper (CP) maturities backed by available credit lines;

-- About EUR591 million in planned investments and EUR266 million in dividend distribution, part of which may be subject to a payment in ordinary shares;

-- EUR1.4 billion of undrawn committed lines and EUR188 million of unrestricted cash and marketable securities;

-- The possibility of an increase in rent that would boost FFO to slightly below EUR500 million, up to EUR500 million proceeds from disposals, and some positive effects from working capital inflow over the same period.

We also acknowledge Klepierre's full refinancing of EUR1 billion outstanding debt maturities on the bilateral loan with BNP Paribas that were due in the first half 2013. As a result of these considerations we estimate the ratio of sources over uses of liquidity for Klepierre to be in the 1.2x to 1.3x range in 2012 and 2013.

Klepierre's EUR7.6 billion debt had an average maturity of 5.5 years on Dec. 31, 2011, which we consider to be adequate. We also believe the company enjoys adequate and increasing headroom under its covenants.

We believe Klepierre will maintain prudent hedging against interest rate rises, maintaining its total debt hedging over 70% in line with the internal minimal target. Furthermore, we believe that the group has proven its easy access to the capital and debt markets by issuing EUR400 million in long-term bonds in first-half 2011 and the restructuring of EUR1 billion debt closed in January 2012 with BNP Paribas. Equally important was the maintenance of meaningful permitted headroom under secured debt covenants to sell assets and raise secured debt if needed.

We understand that Klepierre has decreased the share of total authorized credit lines with BNP Paribas, which has now reduced its stake in Klepierre to 22.2% from 50.9%, representing about 40% of the group's total debt on Dec. 31, 2011.

Although we do not factor in any uplift into the ratings over Klepierre's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for BNP Paribas support, we believe that Klepierre's will be able to maintain good access to funding sources and sufficient available committed credit lines to fund its investment pipeline. We believe that the recent decision by Simon Property Group Inc. (A-/Stable/--) to acquire a 28.7% stake in Klepierre is broadly neutral for the credit rating. We recognize, however, that as a well-capitalized group with a strong business portfolio, Simon Property Group may bring value as a strategic investor in Klepierre.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Klepierre will likely continue to achieve a stable rental performance, maintain high occupancy rates across its portfolio, avoid taking on construction risk in its development activities, and maintain its standing in credit markets.

We also believe that Klepierre should be able to maintain an adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.5x and a maximum LTV ratio of about 50%, which we see as commensurate with the ratings.

In our opinion, rating upside is currently constrained by the difficult economic conditions. Our base-case forecasts lead us to believe that the outlook for rental income is likely to restrict the near-term pace of deleveraging at Klepierre. However, over the medium term, we could envisage an upgrade should Klepierre materially improve its capital structure with an EBITDA interest coverage potentially exceeding 3x and an adjusted LTV ratio falling below 45%.

Alternatively, we could consider taking a negative rating action if, in particular, Klepierre's adjusted LTV ratio permanently increases to more than 50%. Furthermore, we would lower the rating should a change in the shareholding structure push the company toward a more aggressive financial or business profile.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global

Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008