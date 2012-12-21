(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two real estate
loans extended to GK Frangipani due April 2013 and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:
JPY2bn* senior loan; affirmed at 'BBBsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
JPY0.2bn* mezzanine loan; affirmed at 'BBBsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable
*as of 20 December 2012
The affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that the rated loans are likely to
be repaid in full in Q113, based on the current status of the sales activity on
the remaining properties. Expected sales proceeds are more than enough to cover
the outstanding loan balances. In addition, Fitch believes the equity investor
in GK Frangipani has a strong incentive to avoid the default of the rated loans
on or before legal final maturity.
The asset manager has sold many properties to date and as a result, the total
outstanding balance of the rated loans has been reduced to 2% of its original
balance and the Fitch LTV ratio is now around 15%.
Fitch first rated the transaction in January 2008. The rated loans were backed
by one underlying loan asset collateralised by 41 properties at closing. The
transaction is now ultimately backed by a total of 10 properties.