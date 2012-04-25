(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Vimpel-Communications (JSC) ---------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 918242
Mult. CUSIP6: 92718R
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2011 BB/-- BB/--
10-Oct-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$600 mil 8.25% loan participation (Borrower:
Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts due
05/23/2016 BB 20-Apr-2011
US$801 mil 8.375% loan participation
(Borrower: Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts
due 04/30/2013 BB 20-Apr-2011
US$1 bil 9.125% loan participation (Borrower:
Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts due
04/30/2018 BB 20-Apr-2011
US$1 bil 7.748% loan participation (Borrower:
Vimpel-Communications (JSC)) nts due
02/02/2021 BB 20-Apr-2011
RUB35 bil 8.85% bnds due 03/14/2022 BB 04-Apr-2012
RUB15 bil bank ln due 11/30/2014 BB 04-Apr-2012