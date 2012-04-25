US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Syndicate Bank ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Mar-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: sr
unsecd BBB- 14-Apr-2011
US$500 mil 4.75% med-term nts due 11/06/2016 BBB- 14-Apr-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: sub BB+ 14-Apr-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: jr sub B+ 01-Dec-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 10/18/2010: pfd
stk B+ 01-Dec-2011
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.