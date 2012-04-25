US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- Indian Bank -------------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Oct-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: sr
unsecd BBB- 13-Jul-2011
US$0 mil Sr Unsecd med-term nts BBB- 13-Jul-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: sub BB+ 13-Jul-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: jr sub BB 13-Jul-2011
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 06/30/2011: pfd
stk BB 13-Jul-2011
