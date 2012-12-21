(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Overview
-- Rosinter Restaurants Holding's (Rosinter's) liquidity has improved
after the company obtained long-term credit lines from its major banks to
refinance its 2013 maturities.
-- We are revising our outlook on Rosinter to stable from negative and
affirming the 'B-' long-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that available long-term
committed credit lines and Rosinter's improved liquidity position offset the
company's still weak operating performance and will support recovery of its
restaurant business next year.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to stable from
negative its outlook on Rosinter Restaurants Holding OJSC (Rosinter), Russia's
largest casual dining restaurant chain. We affirmed the long-term corporate
credit rating at 'B-'.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects Rosinter's improved liquidity position after the
company obtained long-term credit lines from its major banks to refinance its
2013 maturities. As a result, we have revised our liquidity assessment on
Rosinter from "weak" to "less than adequate". We note an improvement in the
area of covenant compliance on Rosinter's current bank loans, as the company
has agreed with Sberbank and ZAO UniCredit Bank to amend some target ratios
and change the way these ratios are calculated, particularly EBITDA
calculation.
In our base-case assessment, we assume that Rosinter will report
low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and 2013. Although the management is
taking steps to improve its operating performance, significant recovery is not
expected earlier than in 2014. We expect that Rosinter's reported EBITDA
margin before impairments and noncash write-offs will remain slightly above 8%
in 2012-2013, benefiting from the company's cost-cutting initiatives and
sustainable price increases.
Accordingly, we assume in our base-case assessment that Rosinter will generate
at best marginally positive free operating cash flow in 2013 due to
significant capital expenditure plans to revitalize the company's brands.
Therefore, we don't expect Rosinter's debt burden to decrease significantly
within the next year. We anticipate a debt-to-EBITDA ratio adjusted for
operating leases in a corridor of 4.0x-4.5x. More sizable improvements in
Rosinter's cash flow generation and credit metrics, which we don't expect will
materialize before 2014, hinge on the new management's ability to successfully
execute the company's revitalization strategy. We view Rosinter's management
and governance as "fair" as per our criteria.
The ratings on Rosinter are constrained, in our view, by its continuing weak
operating performance, relatively low and slowly recovering profitability, and
exposure of earnings to swings in consumer confidence and discretionary
spending in Russia, its main market.
The ratings are supported by the chain's position as the largest player in the
Russian casual dining market. Rosinter benefits from strong brand recognition
and a wide restaurant network.
Liquidity
We revised Rosinter's liquidity from "weak" to "less than adequate" after it
obtained committed three-year credit lines totaling Russian ruble (RUB) 800
million ($26 million), of which RUB550 million is undrawn, for refinancing
2013 maturities. In addition, the company is finalizing a RUB700 million
three-year loan with Sberbank, which is not included in our liquidity ratio
calculation. Rosinter's covenants are tested on an annual and quarterly basis.
The company is in compliance with all covenants under current bank loans, and
has adequate headroom. Based on our projections, Rosinter will likely not
breach any covenant within the next two years.
According to our assessment, Rosinter's liquidity sources will exceed its
liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. This factors in
that the company's investments will not exceed its available sources of
liquidity. We estimate that Rosinter's sources of cash in the year to Dec. 31,
2013, include:
-- Effective credit line availability of RUB550 million;
-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about RUB700 million; and
-- A working capital inflow of about RUB54 million.
We estimate that uses of cash in the year to Dec. 31, 2013, include:
-- RUB700 million of contractual debt amortization; and
-- Our estimation of maintenance and long lead time capital expenditures
of about RUB100 million.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Rosinter's improved liquidity
position will enable the company to turn its operations around without
incurring refinancing risk over the next 12 months. In addition, it factors in
management's more prudent financial policy stance, as reflected in its
strategy that future investments, as a key driver of future liquidity needs,
will not exceed the company's available sources of liquidity.
We could take a positive rating action if the company's operating performance
in terms of reported EBITDA margin recovers to pre-2011 double-digit levels
and leads to improving free cash flow generation, provided that the company's
prudent financial liquidity management prevails.
We could lower the ratings if Rosinter's liquidity deteriorates again to a
weak level and if its operating performance and cash flow generation worsen,
which could prevent the company from successful refinancing in the future.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Rosinter Restaurants Holding OJSC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/--