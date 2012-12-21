(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned South Korea-based
Construction Guarantee (CG) an Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) of 'A'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating incorporates the close ties the company has with the government,
given CG's key role in the construction industry and heavy state influence on
its operations. The rating also takes into account its solid capital buffer
relative to its business portfolio and its strong liquidity position. In
addition, the rating factors in its high concentration risk in the domestic
construction sector, which is closely correlated with the economy.
CG is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the growth and
development of the construction industry by offering financing and guarantee
insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated by the Ministry
of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs (MLTM) and must obtain prior approval
from the Ministry on various operational activities. It sources its business
solely from the South Korean market.
CG has maintained its guarantee premiums written to total equity below 0.5x and
its total equity to total assets above 90% for the past five years. CG operates
under a regulatory capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II capital
framework. Its regulatory capital ratio has been consistently above 270% for the
past five years. Total guarantee exposure to total equity has been below 20x
during the same period, and amounted to 19x in 2011. Fitch stresses that it is
crucial for the company to maintain a healthy capital level to provide a cushion
for its potentially volatile business portfolio.
CG continues to face the challenge of managing risks inherent within its
cyclical niche business. The company is also vulnerable to South Korea's
economic conditions given limited business and geographical diversification. To
address this, CG plans to diversify overseas to support the construction
activities of Korean companies abroad.
Key rating drivers for an upgrade are maintaining its sound financial
fundamentals, including a consistently solid capital buffer to support domestic
and overseas business growth, prudent risk management of its business
concentration in the construction sector as well as business diversification
away from the construction sector. Conversely, key rating drivers for a
downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, for example
with its guarantee premiums written to equity rising consistently above 2x.