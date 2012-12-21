Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Ravnaq-bank -------------------------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC/Positive/C Country: Uzbekistan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Dec-2012 CCC/C CCC/C
===============================================================================
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.