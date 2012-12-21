(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Overview
-- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based Ravnaq-bank has a weak business
position, strong capital and earnings, a weak risk position, below average
funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings to Ravnaq-bank.
-- The positive outlook reflects potential improvement in Ravnaq-bank's
commercial franchise since the ban on active operations was lifted in November
2012 and once resumption of retail deposit collection starts in February 2013,
while maintaining strong capitalization.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC'
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based
Ravnaq-bank. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the 'b+' anchor for a bank operating primarily in
Uzbekistan, as well as Ravnaq-bank's "weak" business position, "strong"
capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "below average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) is 'ccc'.
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'.
The economic risk score for Uzbekistan is '7'. Uzbekistan's economy is
predominantly state owned, undiversified, and commodity dependent, with high
political risks and an unfavorable investment climate. But a low degree of
financial intermediation, relatively low levels of corporate and personal
indebtedness in both private and public sectors, and limited cross-border
borrowing help shelter the country's small banking industry somewhat from the
global external shocks.
The industry risk score for Uzbekistan is '9'. The Uzbek banking industry is
undermined by very weak institutional and legal frameworks, limited
transparency and disclosure, a lack of business and funding diversification,
and dominance of state-owned banks, which distort domestic competition.
We consider Ravnaq-bank's business position to be weak, reflecting its
marginal market position, weak business diversity, and narrow customer base.
With total assets of Uzbek sum 18 billion ($9.3 million) as of Oct. 1, 2012,
the bank is small in an Uzbek context with a market share of less than 1% in
terms of banking system assets. The client base consists of about 450
customers, which is evidence of low granularity and diversified exposures.
We understand that the bank is ultimately controlled a group of interrelated
individuals, who seems committed to the development of the bank. We also
expect the new, experienced management team to contribute to the revival of
Ravnaq-bank's franchise following the lift of a ban on lending and other
placements in November 2012. Starting in February 2013, we expect the bank to
be able to once again collect retail deposits, which should help diversify the
liabilities structure and provide funds for pursuing business growth
opportunities.
We believe that Ravnaq-bank's status as a small privately-owned institution
with low systemic importance and the start-up nature of its business model
expose the bank in a more acute way to business risks.
Our assessment of Ravnaq-bank's capital and earnings is "strong", which is a
positive rating factor for a bank with a 'b+' anchor. We anticipate that the
bank's currently good capital cushion (risk-adjusted capital (RAC) stood at
15.9% as of year-end 2011) will gradually be eroded by expansion. However, we
project that the RAC ratio before adjustments for diversification will likely
be 14%-16% by year-end 2013. Our RAC projections incorporate annual asset
growth of about 50% for 2013 and over 100% for 2014, in line with
Ravnaq-bank's strategy. We also expect no dividend payouts and regular capital
injections sufficient to keep growth of the capital base under local
regulations at 20% per year as per the Central Bank's decree. We assume, that
the bank will indeed continue to be dependent on the owners' support to grow
its equity base, as its earnings generation is insufficient to match growth in
risk assets.
We assess Ravnaq-bank's risk position as "weak", which reflects high
concentrations on the balance sheet, untested risk management systems, and
high operational risks. Despite the expected rapid increase in lending, we
expect that loan book concentrations will remain high, with the top 20 names
representing over 80% of the loan portfolio over the next 12-18 months.
Related-party lending constituted 15% of the loan portfolio as of Sept. 30,
2012, and this should persist, as well.
We assess Ravnaq-bank's funding profile as "below average". This is primarily
because of high single-name concentrations on the liability side, given that
the top 20 depositors represent 72% of total deposits. We also note that the
relationships with some depositors are thanks to their relationships with the
controlling shareholders of the bank, adding to concentration.
Ravnaq-bank's liquidity is "adequate", in our view. Cash and cash equivalents
accounted for 11% of the bank's total assets as of Dec. 31, 2011, fully
covering wholesale funding. We note, however, that these ratios may
deteriorate rapidly if the loan book expands quickly.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Ravnaq-bank reflects our view that the bank is likely
to improve its business position in the next 12-18 months since the ban on
active operations was lifted in November 2012 and after retail deposit
collection starts in February 2013. Obtaining a foreign currency license may
also materially support the bank's earning capacity. In addition, we expect
the bank to maintain strong capitalization and adequate liquidity.
We might consider raising the rating if the bank improves its business
diversity and quality of its revenue base, while continuing to gradually
advance its risk management and operational capacity. We assume business
expansion will not substantially deteriorate the strong capitalization.
We could consider a negative rating action if we saw no material improvements
in the bank's business development in the near future. This could happen if
the bank failed to realize its strategy of expanding its geographic coverage,
customer base, and range of products and services, or did not obtain a foreign
currency license. An additional source of pressure on the bank's
creditworthiness could come from a decline in liquidity or solvency, with the
bank's RAC ratio falling below 10%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
SACP ccc
Anchor b+
Business Position Weak (-3)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+2)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
New Rating
Ravnaq-bank
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Positive/C