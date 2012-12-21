Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. ----------------------- 21-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Finance,
taxation, &
monetary policy
Mult. CUSIP6: 63953U
Mult. CUSIP6: 639832
Mult. CUSIP6: 63983T
Mult. CUSIP6: 63983U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Oct-1996 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR50 bil med-term note Prog 11/22/1995: sr
unsecd AAA 21-Oct-1996
£200 mil 5.625% nts ser 74 due 11/17/2015 AAA 10-Mar-1999
¥5 bil 4.10% dual-curr nts ser 34 due
03/27/2013 AAA 08-Apr-1999
¥3 bil var rate foreign-exch linked nts ser 59
due 05/29/2018
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.