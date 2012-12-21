(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities
(GREs), we have revised our assessment of Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.'s
(BNG) role for the government to "critical" from "very important".
-- The ratings reflect the bank's "critical" role for and "integral" link
to the State of The Netherlands resulting in an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary government support.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings
on BNG. At the same time, we are removing the long-term ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 16,
2012.
-- The outlook is negative, in line with the outlook on the State of The
Netherlands.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
N.V. (BNG). At the same time, we removed the long-term ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 16,
2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow our reassessment of BNG's role for the State of The
Netherlands to "critical" from "very important". In our view: (a) BNG plays a
vital role in providing low cost financing to the Dutch public sector, which
is an important public policy goal. (b) Private sector commercial banks are
typically willing to finance only a small part of the public sector's
financing needs and are not able to provide financing at the same low cost as
BNG. (c) In the absence of public sector banks, the government would likely
have to finance the public sector directly. (d) BNG's inter-linkages with
other entities (for example, Waarborgfonds Sociale Woningbouw; WSW;
AAA/Negative/--)) that benefit from government guarantees increase the
government's incentive to provide extraordinary support.
We equalize the long-term counterparty credit rating on BNG with that on the
State of The Netherlands, reflecting the implicit support the bank receives
from the Dutch Ministry of Finance (MOF), arising from the bank's public
sector mandate and combined ownership by the State of The Netherlands (50%)
and other Dutch public authorities. Therefore, Standard & Poor's views BNG as
a GRE with "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support. In
accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on our view of
BNG's:
-- "Critical" role as one of the State's two public sector banks with a
public policy role.
-- "Integral" link with the government as we consider the bank as an
extension of the government. The bank's Articles of Association limit BNG's
ownership and lending activities to the public sector, which supports our view
of the link between BNG and the government. We note that although the
government is not involved in the day-to-day running of the bank, it maintains
close oversight over the bank's strategy and capital policy.
Following the lowering of our economic risk and BICRA scores on The
Netherlands to '3' from '2' on Nov. 16, 2012, we have revised down BNG's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a+' from 'aa-'. This is the result of a
lowering of our anchor--or starting point for our ratings--for banks operating
primarily in The Netherlands to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
We recognize that BNG is relatively less exposed to rising domestic economic
risks given its focus on low-risk lending to, or guaranteed by, public sector
authorities. Nevertheless, we consider that BNG will not be completely
insulated from these risks. The bank could, for example, experience a
prolonged slowdown in new business volumes and we expect a small increase
(from historically negligible levels) in impairment charges related to the
nonguaranteed portion of the bank's loan portfolio and its interest bearing
securities portfolio.
Our stand-alone ratings on BNG continue to reflect its "adequate" business
position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these
terms.
Our assessment of BNG's business position as "adequate" is supported by its
stable franchise as one of the principal lenders to the Dutch public sector
through economic cycles. This factor is offset by its business and geographic
concentration.
We view BNG's capital and earnings as "very strong," reflecting our
expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before
diversification adjustments, according to Standard & Poor's measures, will
rise to around 17.5% over the next 24 months on the back of steady retained
earnings and modest risk-weighted asset (RWA) growth.
Our assessment of BNG's risk position as "strong" reflects our view of its
continued focus on low-risk lending to, or guaranteed by, public authorities
and our expectation of limited loan book growth.
We view funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate". This reflects our
view of BNG's wholesale-funded profile in line with other public
sector-focused peers that is well diversified by source and maturity. Our
assessment of BNG's liquidity is supported by satisfactory liquidity buffers
and a large portfolio of central bank eligible assets.
Outlook
The negative outlook is in line with that on The Netherlands. Under our GRE
criteria, with all other factors remaining the same, if the sovereign rating
is lowered by one notch, we would lower the long-term counterparty credit
rating on BNG by one notch.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we were to revise our outlook on The
Netherlands to stable.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +4
GRE Support +4
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1+
Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.
Senior Unsecured AAA AAA/Watch Neg