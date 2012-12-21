Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank
AG's (UCB, 'A+'/'F1+'/Stable) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'/Stable following a
periodic review of the programme.
The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which
is currently 18.2%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by two or more notches to 'A-' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
two or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of
16.1%.
In its analysis, the agency takes into account the lowest reported OC of the
past year (since December 2011), reflecting the issuer's Short-term IDR of
'F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AA+' rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and is sufficient to achieve high recoveries
if the Pfandbriefe default, justifying a one-notch uplift to 'AAA' for the
Pfandbriefe rating.
The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of the 'cover
pool-specific alternative management' component. The 'liquidity gap and systemic
risk' is assessed as moderate risk from a discontinuity point of view. The
programme does not have registered derivatives in the cover pool which results
in a very low risk assessment for 'privileged derivatives'. 'Systemic
alternative management' is assessed as very low and 'asset segregation' as low
discontinuity risk in line with all German programmes issued under the
Pfandbrief act.
The moderate high risk assessment for 'cover pool-specific alternative
management' results from the ongoing weaknesses and the limited flexibility of
UCB's IT system in generating detailed line-by-line information on all cover
assets. In particular, line-by-line information regarding original
loan-to-value, current loan-to-value and prior ranking rights was only provided
for a sample representing around 71% of the total cover pool, compared to only
33% within previous analysis. In addition, some other data fields are still not
available at all. Where necessary, Fitch applied conservative assumptions for
the data gaps based on other available information sources including peer group
analysis. As of end-September 2012, Fitch analysed that about 41% of the
portfolio's loan exposure is commercial lending, 52% residential lending and the
rest relates to liquid substitute assets.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level for the covered bond rating decreased to
16.1% from 17.6%, which is mainly driven by the decrease in credit loss to 12.4%
from 13.6% in a 'AAA' stress scenario. Due to the more detailed data delivery
Fitch was able to remove some of its conservative assumptions for the data gaps
and has calculated a default rate of 31.6% and a recovery rate of 60.8% in a
'AAA' scenario. In addition, following the publication of its revised covered
bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain
the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD
basis plus recovery uplift.
Fitch has also assessed the asset and liability mismatches in the cash flow
analysis incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries. All assets and
Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. The cash flow profile shows a decreased open
interest position compared to previous analysis. As of end-September 2012 around
21.2% of the assets are floating rate compared to 13% of the Pfandbriefe. There
are no privileged derivatives registered in the cover pool to mitigate the
interest rate risk. Based on interest reset dates the weighted average remaining
life of the cover assets is 3.8 years, while the weighted average remaining life
of the covered bonds is about 4.3 years. However, the agency applied in its cash
flow analysis an alternative cash flow profile based on the assumption that
loans are extended beyond the interest reset dates under current conditions
until their assumed final legal maturity. For the extended asset cash flow
profile Fitch has calculated a weighted average remaining life of 8.3 years.
Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows
by applying appropriate stresses.
As of end-September 2012, UCB's mortgage Pfandbriefe amounting to EUR21.9bn were
secured by a EUR26.9bn cover pool, which led to a nominal OC of around 23%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.