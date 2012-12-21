Dec 21 -
Summary analysis -- UBS AG
21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
01-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb+
Anchor a-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Leading franchises in domestic banking and global wealth management.
-- Strong and stable risk-adjusted returns from asset-gathering
businesses.
-- Steadily improving core capitalization through retained earnings and
de-leveraging.
-- Management's clearly articulated strategy and evident determination to
deliver on stated plans
Weaknesses:
-- Reputational damage to the investment bank from past structured credit
and unauthorized trading losses, and LIBOR-related claims.
-- Economic environment and deleveraging of legacy assets set to continue
hold statutory earnings below potential through 2014.
-- Still-sizable weight of investment banking activity on the group's
balance sheet and a history of risk management and control failures.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' stable outlook on UBS AG reflects our
expectation that UBS will continue with its substantial restructuring of the
investment banking (IB) division's operating model and reduce risk exposures,
amid continued unsupportive economic and market conditions. It also reflects
our view that the continued economic and political uncertainty in Europe would
not have a significant impact on the bank's fortunes, as well as our
expectation that any further consequences from LIBOR-related claims would lead
neither to serious franchise damage, nor to license restrictions in key
markets. We consider UBS' strategy to be supportive of our ratings over the
medium term, but see no near-term rating implications, noting in particular a
degree of execution risk, the likely drag on earnings of associated charges,
and the planned 24-36 month timeframe for the run-down of most legacy risk
positions.
We may take a positive rating action on UBS if, after further strategic
execution, we consider that UBS' changed business model and risk appetite is
highly likely to moderate the group's revenue and earnings volatility,
yielding a more sustainable, stable, strongly capitalized, and less
wholesale-funded business with strong wealth management and domestic banking
franchises at its heart. This transition could be reflected in a strengthening
of the bank's business position, or capitalization--for example, if the bank's
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, according to Standard & Poor's measures, is
highly likely to exceed 10% on a sustainable basis.
We could take a negative rating action if UBS experiences a material earnings
setback that erodes capitalization, or if renewed concerns arise over the
effectiveness of the bank's risk management or the resilience of its
franchise.
Finally, we note the Swiss authorities' measures to ensure that, over the long
term, its provision of wide-ranging support to highly systemic banking groups
in a crisis would stem from choice rather than necessity. We continue to
monitor developments, but for now remain unconvinced that the government would
risk the potential adverse economic consequences of allowing a major financial
institution to default. However, we could lower the ratings on UBS if we saw
diminished prospects that the government would provide support to the bank to
the benefit of senior creditors.
