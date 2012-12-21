Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Places for People Homes Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Mult. CUSIP6: 726126

Rationale

Places for People Homes Ltd. (PfPH) is one of the largest registered providers (RPs) of social housing in the U.K. and is the main subsidiary of Places for People Group (PfPG; A+/Stable/--). The 'AA' senior secured debt rating on the GBP100 million fixed rate bonds due 2038 reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the strong cash-flow-generating characteristics of the charged property portfolio, resulting in strong coverage of debt service, a strong rent collection performance, and credit enhancement provided by a ring-fenced debt service reserve. Offsetting these factors is PfPH's exposure to the U.K. property market and its vulnerability to changes in government housing policy. Furthermore, we would expect maintenance costs to increase as the secured portfolio ages, and this could potentially reduce net cash flows.

In line with our expectations, rents grew by about 6% (mainly reflecting the retail price index of 5.6% in September 2011) in the past year for the 2,962 properties in the portfolio. Due to good rent collection at about 99%, gross income cover of debt service is strong at 1.99x for the six months ending September 2012. We also estimate that the net debt service cover is 1.64x for the same period. Furthermore, the debt-service reserve is currently 87% above the minimum level required by the bond's covenants.

In our opinion, the investment grade quality of this borrower reflects the strong operating margins of about 26% and adjusted EBITDA (including capitalized repairs) of 22% in 2012, despite growing levels of debt. Demand for social housing remains high in the U.K. and PfPH operation performance remains strong. However, as bondholders are dependent on the performance of a single borrower in a single sector, there is exposure to some concentration risk.

The main reason why we rate the GBP100 million bonds one notch higher than the GBP380 million bonds issued by PfPH (which are due in 2024 but legally mature in 2043) is because amortization of principal in the GBP100 million bonds began in 2004, which helps reduce repayment risk through to 2038. Under the terms of this issue, a fixed payment of GBP3.68 million, which covers both interests and amortization, is due biannually until maturity date. At present, 90.9% of the principal remains outstanding and will be amortized over the remaining 27 years. (For more information on the GBP380 million issue, see "Places for People Homes Ltd.: GBP380 Million 5.09% Senior Secured Bonds due 2043," published on Dec. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

