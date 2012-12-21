(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
31-Jul-2008 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+
Rationale
The sovereign ratings on China reflect the country's strong economic growth
potential, robust external position, and the government's relatively healthy
fiscal position. These strengths balance weaknesses related to China's lower
average income compared with similarly-rated peers, a general lack of
transparency, restricted information flows, as well as an economic policy
framework that is still evolving to suit its largely market-based economy.
We expect no major policy orientation changes in China following the recent
top leadership changes. Efforts toward deepening structural and fiscal reform
are likely to continue. We expect the Chinese economy to continue its strong
growth while the country maintains its large external creditor position in the
next three-five years.
We project per capita real GDP growth in 2013-2015 at 7.3%, less than the
10.2% average rate of the past five years (2007-2011). We expect China's high
domestic savings to be more than sufficient to fund strong investment spending
in the near future. Standard & Poor's projects that the resulting current
account surpluses will keep the country's narrow net external creditor
position at close to the amount of its current account receipts throughout
2011-2014.
In our base-case scenario, we project general government debt will increase by
an average amount equal to 1.4% of GDP each year over 2012-2015. General
government debt should continue to fall as a share of GDP, with the net
general government debt declining to close to 13.4% of GDP by 2014. However,
we believe China's fiscal position to be somewhat weaker than these indicators
suggest. Local governments in the country have significant off-budget debt.
Much of this debt belongs to enterprises owned by these lower-level
governments. A lack of timely and regular data, as well as questions about the
legal responsibilities of local governments for this debt, makes external
monitoring of such debt extremely difficult.
More generally, the restricted flow of information and lack of transparency in
China lessens support for the government's credit standing. External analysts
are less likely to be able to detect early any developments that affect the
ability of sovereigns to service debt. This makes future trends in key factors
affecting sovereign creditworthiness more unpredictable. It is also difficult
to judge the appropriateness of direct government intervention employed in
economic management. The lack of transparency could also increase the risk of
policy mistakes as the Chinese economy becomes increasingly complex.
China's average income remains significantly below that of similarly-rated
sovereigns. We consider this to be another key credit weakness that may
exacerbate the impact of errors in economic policies. Standard & Poor's
estimates China's per capita GDP in 2012 at US$6,141. This measure signals
significant inefficiency in the Chinese economy, making it less resilient to a
major shock than a high-income economy. Large adverse economic or financial
developments, including developments related to policy errors, could cause
more significant and prolonged damage to growth prospects than in a more
efficient economy.
We equalize our transfer and convertibility assessment for China with the
sovereign foreign currency rating. This reflects our opinion that the
likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by
China-based non-sovereign issuers for debt servicing is similar to the
likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations.
The interventionist nature of government policies and the existing foreign
exchange restrictions underlie this opinion.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that China can absorb potential balance
sheet losses with little damage to its credit standing, given its substantial
foreign exchange reserves and strong fiscal position. We could raise the
ratings if structural reforms lead to a more vibrant domestic debt capital
market, a greater reliance on market-based macroeconomic management tools, and
a more flexible exchange rate. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if
reform efforts weaken, in combination with a markedly weaker economic
performance and worsening banking sector credit metrics than we currently
expect.
