OVERVIEW
-- On Nov. 5, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our
ratings on MADRID RESIDENCIAL I and MADRID RESIDENCIAL II's class A notes,
following our Oct. 15, rating actions on counterparties for these transactions.
-- The counterparties, Banco Santander as bank account provider and Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria as swap provider, have taken remedy actions and the
documents now comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria.
-- We have today reviewed these transactions, including a cash flow
analysis without giving benefit to the swap. Following our analysis, we have
affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)' ratings on the
class A notes in both transactions.
-- MADRID RESIDENCIAL I and MADRID RESIDENCIAL II are Spanish RMBS
transactions securitizing loans to Spanish residents to acquire residential
properties. Bankia (formerly Caja Madrid) originated and services the loans in
both portfolios. Both transactions also have a junior tranche of notes called
Loan B, which we do not rate.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its
'A (sf)' credit ratings on MADRID RESIDENCIAL I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' and MADRID
RESIDENCIAL II, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes.
Each transaction securitizes a portfolio of secured loans to Spanish residents
to acquire residential properties. Bankia S.A. (formerly Caja Madrid)
originated and services the loans in both portfolios. As with other Spanish
transactions, interest and principal are combined into a single priority of
payments.
On Nov. 5, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on
MADRID RESIDENCIAL I and MADRID RESIDENCIAL II's class A notes, following our
Oct. 15 rating actions on counterparties for these transactions (see "Various
Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign
Downgrade" and "Rating Actions Taken In Seven Of Bankia's Spanish RMBS
Transactions Following Rating Actions On Counterparties").
Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) as bank account provider and Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3) as swap provider,
have taken remedy actions and the documents now comply with our 2012
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).
Following the remedy actions relating to Banco Santander as bank account
provider, new downgrade language in the documents sets the remedy actions
trigger upon the loss of a 'BBB' long-term rating. Therefore, under our 2012
counterparty criteria, while giving benefit to the bank account provider, the
maximum achievable rating in these transactions is 'A (sf)'.
Our Nov. 5, 2012 CreditWatch negative placements in these two transactions
were due to the remedy actions to be taken in relation to the swap provider.
The swap documents have been modified in order to comply with our 2012
counterparty criteria. BBVA remains as the swap provider and has posted
collateral in an eligible account. Therefore, under our 2012 counterparty
criteria, while giving benefit to the swap provider, the maximum achievable
rating in these transactions is 'A- (sf)'.
MADRID RESIDENCIAL I
On the latest payment date in November 2012, the cash reserve was not at its
required level. The actual reserve fund represents 92.21% of the required
amount (10% of the initial balance of the notes).
Over the last two years, delinquencies of 30 to 90 days have been stable.
During the past year, arrears of 90+ days up to default have doubled. As of
the latest payment date, the outstanding balance of defaults (net of
recoveries) of the initial balance of the pool was 2.46%. Interest on the Loan
B (a junior tranche of notes that we do not rate) can be deferred if
cumulative defaults (net of recoveries) represent more than 12% of the initial
balance of the assets. If defaults continue to rise at the same rate for the
next year, the transaction will not hit its interest-deferral trigger over
that period.
Our Nov. 5, 2012 downgrade and CreditWatch placement was due to the
counterparty exposure and was in spite of the transaction's fairly stable
performance for the past year and the increased credit enhancement available
for the class A notes.
As the swap documentation supports a maximum rating of only 'A- (sf)', we have
performed our analysis without giving benefit to the swap counterparty and the
notes pass at a 'AAA (sf)' rating level. However, as the bank account exposure
constrains the rating to 'A (sf)', we have today affirmed and removed from
CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)' rating on the class A notes.
MADRID RESIDENCIAL II
On the latest payment date in November 2012, the cash reserve represented
95.79% of its required balance. Although it is not at its required level (10%
of the initial balance of the notes), the level of credit enhancement is
higher than at closing.
Over the last two years, delinquencies of 30 to 90 days have been stable.
During the past year, arrears of 90+ days up to default have increased by only
0.65% of the outstanding balance of the pool. As of the latest payment date,
the outstanding balance of defaults (net of recoveries) of the initial balance
of the pool was 0.97%. Interest on the Loan B (a junior tranche of notes that
we do not rate) can be deferred if cumulative defaults (net of recoveries)
represent more than 9.95% of the initial balance of the assets. If defaults
continue to rise at the same rate for the next year, the transaction will not
hit its interest-deferral trigger over that period.
Our Nov. 5, 2012 downgrade and CreditWatch placement was due to the
counterparty exposure and was in spite of the transaction's fairly stable
performance for the past year and the increased credit enhancement available
for the class A notes.
As the swap documentation supports a maximum rating of only 'A- (sf)', we have
performed our analysis without giving benefit to the swap counterparty and the
notes pass at a 'AA- (sf)' rating level. However, as the bank account exposure
constrains the rating to 'A (sf)', we have today affirmed and removed from
CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)' rating on the class A notes.
