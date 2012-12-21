(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Banco Santander S.A. -------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: E19798
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Oct-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
30-Apr-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
13-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
11-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Wide geographic diversification and solid market positions in the
markets where it operates.
-- Focus on stable retail banking business.
-- Successful strategy and implementation.
-- Solid and resilient earnings.
-- Proven ability to access the capital markets for funding in difficult
times.
Weaknesses:
-- Only moderate risk-adjusted capitalization.
-- Exposure to higher-than-average economic risk in some of the countries
where it operates and to turbulent funding markets.
-- Deteriorated creditworthiness of the Kingdom of Spain.
-- Proven appetite for acquisitions.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Spain-based Banco Santander
S.A. is negative, mirroring the negative outlook on the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB-/Negative/A-3). Thus, a downgrade of the sovereign would very likely
trigger a similar action on the bank. This is because we see a strong
connection between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of
domicile, which means that we seldom rate financial institutions above the
foreign currency rating of the country where they are based. In the rare cases
when we do, we limit the rating differential between the sovereign rating and
the bank rating to one notch.
The challenging operating environment in Spain might lead us to lower
Santander's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in the future, reflecting, for
example, an even more difficult environment in Spain or increasing risks in
other important markets where the group has operations. We might also consider
lowering Santander's SACP if the bank underperformed our profitability,
capital, and asset quality expectations, or if it made an acquisition that we
believed undermined its financial strength or significantly increased its risk
profile. However, because Santander's SACP stands two notches above its
long-term rating, we believe it is unlikely that a downward SACP revision
would trigger a downgrade of the bank.
An outlook revision to stable on Santander would hinge on a similar action on
Spain.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating: BBB/Negative/A-2
SACP: a-
Anchor: bbb-
-- BICRA economic risk score: 5
-- BICRA industry risk score: 5
-- Business Position: Very Strong (+2)
-- Capital and Earnings: Moderate (-1)
-- Risk Position: Very Strong (+2)
-- Funding: Above Average (+0)
-- Liquidity: Adequate
Support: -3
-- GRE Support: 0
-- Group Support: 0
-- Sovereign Support: -3
Additional Factors: +1
