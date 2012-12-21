(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Acquedotto Pugliese
SpA's (AQP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB-' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR is Negative.
The removal of the RWN reflects AQP's reduced refinancing risk due to the
recently-signed EUR150m loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB,
'AAA'/Negative). This five-year amortising facility - which will benefit from a
guarantee of its sole shareholder, the Region of Puglia - will help improve
AQP's liquidity position and ease the pressure on the refinancing of the EUR225m
syndicated facility maturing in June 2013, currently drawn to EUR195m.
KEY DRIVERS
Significant Capex Plans
The EIB loan however does not fully cover AQP's funding needs in the medium term
as the company's capex plan between 2013 and 2018 envisages investments for
c.EUR750m. Fitch estimates a free cash flow shortfall of c.EUR220m over the
period.
Regulatory Uncertainty
The Negative Outlook reflects the remaining uncertainties surrounding the final
tariff setting regulatory regime applicable to Italian water asset operators
pending the publication of the new tariff methodology expected by year end and
to be implemented from 2013.
Positive Regulator Delegation
Fitch acknowledges the important positive developments in the sector regulation
thanks to the renewed governance now delegated to the Authority for the
Electricity, Energy and Gas (AEEG), the regulator. Equally positive is the
regulator's commitment to preserve the financial stability of operators while
eliminating differences in the tariff paid by consumers depending on their
geographical location. This will be achieved by introducing the standardization
of recognized costs concurring to the tariff determination. The consequences of
such an approach can vary significantly among water asset operators.
Prolonged Transition Period
According to the consultation documents the water sector will face a transition
period until 2014. During this period, a tariff will be applied and charged to
customers (shadow tariff) in continuity with that applied in 2011. From 2014,
each water operator, on the basis of the recognized cost structure, would either
need to return or receive back an amount equal to the difference between the
recognized revenues base and the revenues collected on the basis of the tariff
applied. In order to preserve the financial stability of asset operators, the
regulator proposes that such payment/reimbursement will be spread over a period
of three to four years. Given the highly fragmented structure of Italian water
concessions (and tariffs), Fitch believes that the effect of the sector reform
are far from being unequivocal and would need to be assessed case by case.
Better predictability and testing are still missing.
AQP May Benefit
In AQP's case, the effects stemming from the proposed tariff methodology could
be neutral to marginally positive. However, this is based on consultation
documents and subject to final regulatory determinations that might result in
positive or negative changes.
New Investment Remuneration
According to the documents published so far the tariff adjustment factor takes
into account the abolition of the remuneration of investments, as per the
outcome of the 2011 referendum, and is likely to materialize in a claw back of
the relevant portion of the tariff charged during July-December 2011. A positive
offsetting factor the new tariff formula, in line with the dictate of the
European directives on water and environmental subjects, will remunerate
financial costs among other things. This item, which is now included in the
adjustment formula proposed by the regulator in the transition adjustment, will
help mitigate, if not fully off-set the effect of the 7% fixed remuneration rate
of capital abolished by the referendum.
Proposed Customer Prepayments
Another positive factor of the proposed method is the inclusion of a local tax
charge (IRAP) within the total fiscal charges remunerated by the tariff. If
introduced, the proposed advance deposits on consumption will be extremely
helpful. This represents a solid source of cash prepayments and will help
mitigate losses for bad debts. The water sector is much more prone than its gas
and electricity peers to non-payments or late payment as it is physically more
difficult to activate the interruption of the service. The introduction of the
deposit will help companies manage bad debtors and will significantly lower
working capital needs.
AQP's Performance as Expected
AQP's performance in 2012 is expected in line with budget: funds from operations
(FFO) net leverage is expected to increase on YE11's level but remaining below
3.0x due to the negative free cash flow that, according to Fitch's forecasts, is
expected to remain negative throughout the investment cycle.
Sovereign May Pressure Ratings
AQP's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB-' benefits from a one-notch uplift from the
standalone assessment of 'BB+' for support from its shareholder (the Puglia
Region), whose credit profile is not aligned with the sovereign rating. The
essential service nature of the water distribution activity and the relative
stability of water volume sold make AQP's business risk profile in the context
of a sovereign stress scenario not very different from an electricity or gas
utility and Fitch acknowledges the possibility for a corporate like AQP to be
rated above the sovereign, if this is justified by the standalone
creditworthiness. However, a downgrade of Italy's IDR to the 'BBB' category
could put pressure on the Region of Puglia's credit profile and therefore lead
to withdrawal of the one-notch uplift for shareholder support to AQP's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: AQP's Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may
nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:
- Positive tariff adjustment resulting from the application of the upcoming new
tariff setting mechanism for 2012 and 2013.
- Stronger links and/or a reassessment of regional support.
- Further improvement of liquidity position or the rollover of existing
revolving credit facility lines.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Pressure on liquidity: Failure to raise new debt whilst committing to capex in
excess of operating cash flows.
- Negative tariff adjustment as a result of the review under the transition
tariff methodology.
- A downgrade of Italy's IDR to the 'BBB' category could put pressure on the
Region of Puglia credit profile and therefore lead to withdrawal of the
one-notch uplift for shareholder support to AQP's rating.
LIQUIDITY
AQP's liquidity has improved with the new EUR150m five-year loan that, together
with cash on balance sheet (EUR122m as of June 2012) will be sufficient to
address the repayment of the EUR225m revolving credit facility, expiring in June
2013 if it is not refinanced.