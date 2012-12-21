Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Places for People Homes Ltd. ------------------ 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Mult. CUSIP6: 726126

Rationale

Places for People Homes Ltd. (PfPH) is one of the largest registered providers (RPs) of social housing in the U.K. It owns over 60,000 properties and is the main subsidiary of Places for People Group (PfPG; A+/Stable/--). The 'AA-' senior secured debt rating on the GBP380 million fixed-rate bonds due 2043, reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the adequate cash-flow generating characteristics of the charged property portfolio, resulting in adequate coverage of interests payments, a strong rent collection performance by the issuer, and credit enhancement provided by a ring-fenced debt-service reserve equivalent to 12 months interest payable on the bonds. Constraining factors include a bullet maturity payment expected in 2024, PfPH's exposure to the U.K. property market, and its exposure to changes in government housing policy. Furthermore, we expect maintenance costs to increase as the secured portfolio ages, and we believe that this could potentially reduce net cash flows.

Following the tap in 2009, performance has been in line with our expectations, displaying a net income cover of 1.35x in July 2012, up from 1.30x a year earlier.

In our opinion, the investment grade quality of PfPH reflects the strong operating margins of about 26% and good adjusted EBITDA (including capitalized repairs) of 22% in 2012, despite growing levels of debt. Demand for social housing remains high in the U.K. and PfPH operating performance remains strong. However, as bondholders are dependent on the performance of a single borrower in a single sector, we see exposure to some concentration risk.

We rate the GBP380 million bonds lower than the GBP100 million 6.625% secured bonds due 2038, mainly because of the refinancing risk that is inherent in the present structure; there is a bullet maturity of GBP380 million scheduled for 13 years' time and interest-only payments due biannually until 2024. If PfPH fails to refinance 100% of the principal in 2024, full repayment will be due in 2043. There is no fixed amortization schedule between 2024 and 2043, and PfPH is expected to use all net cash flows from the property portfolio to repay interests and principal to bondholders (for more information on the GBP100 million issue, see "Transaction Update: Places for People Homes Ltd.: GBP100 Million 6. 625% Senior Secured Bonds Due 2038," published on Dec. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.).

