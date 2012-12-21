(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Generali Holding Vienna AG -------------------- 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Austria

Local currency BBB+/Watch Neg/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

17-Jan-2012 A-/-- --/--

31-Mar-2009 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Austria-based Generali Holding Vienna AG (GHV) reflect its roles as intermediate holding company of the Italy-based Generali insurance group (Generali) and internal reinsurer for Generali's Austrian businesses. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintains a standard two-notch rating differential between its ratings on GHV and those on Generali's core operating companies, according to its criteria.

Generali's Austrian subgroup, Generali Austria, remains No. 3 in the Austrian market with a market share of about 15% in 2011, mainly via Generali Versicherung AG (A/Watch Neg/--), which we view as core to Generali. The ratings on Generali Austria's ultimate parent Assicurazioni Generali SpA (A/Watch Neg/--) reflect the Generali group's very strong competitive position, solid operating performance, and sound liquidity. We view the Generali group's capitalization as a weakness for its credit quality and believe that current market conditions and reduced net profits compared with 2010 levels constrain the group's financial flexibility (for further details see the Research Update "Ratings On Generali And Subs Kept On CreditWatch Negative On Persisting Strategic And Capital Uncertainties," published on Nov. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect, on the Global Credit Portal).

The two-notch difference between the ratings on GHV and those of Generali's core operating companies largely reflects the structural subordination of GHV to the policyholders of the subgroup's Austrian primary insurance companies. It also reflects GHV's predominant role as a holding company rather than an operating reinsurance company, which makes it reliant on dividend payments from its domestic subsidiaries.

We believe GHV's and Generali Austria group's leverage and fixed-charge coverage are well in line with the rating level. In the past, GHV has comfortably been able to pay interest and principal when due, and we believe that it will have sufficient income in the future to continue to meet all of its payment commitments.

Liquidity

Because GHV's main function is to serve as a holding company, it relies to a large extent on the earnings stream from its Austrian operating units to meet its obligations, including the payment of interest and principal on debt, other expenses, and dividends. However, in our view, the earnings of Generali Austria's operating subsidiaries are not broadly diversified because they are essentially focused on the comparatively small Austrian market.

Financial profile

GHV has mainly derived its revenues from its financial holdings in Austria-based insurance and financial services providers. GHV also acts as internal reinsurer for its subsidiaries. The main contributor to GHV's strong capitalization, earnings, and liquidity profile is Generali Versicherung AG.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch mainly reflects the CreditWatch on the parent company and indicates that there is a one-in-two chance that we could lower the ratings on the Generali group, most likely by one notch. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement shortly after Generali's announcement of its new strategy, which we expect on Jan. 14, 2013, notwithstanding any unexpected major event before that date. It is also based on our expectation that GHV will continue to benefit from sufficient liquidity, owing to sound dividend streams from its Austrian operations and moderate debt levels.

Any rating action on the parent company will result in a similar rating action on GHV. In our view, a rating change based on GHV's own financial characteristics is currently unlikely. However, we might consider a negative rating action if GHV's income streams or financial leverage were to weaken significantly.

