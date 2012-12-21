(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A's (AM) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and its
Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. AM's USD650m
Subordinate Perpetual Capital Securities have also been downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
The downgrade reflects the more challenging than previously expected outlook for
Western European steel markets in 2013, which in turn implies a slower pace of
improvement in the group's credit metrics over the next two to three years.
Fitch does not now expect AM to achieve the agency's previous targets of funds
from operations (FFO) gross leverage below 3.0x and EBIT margin above 5% by the
end of 2014. For 2013, Fitch now expects an EBIT margin of around 2.5% with FFO
gross leverage of between 3.5-4.0x.
Fitch believes that AM will continue to pursue a variety of non-operational
measures including asset sales to reduce absolute debt levels. Whilst this
process carries execution risks, Fitch considers that AM has a good track record
in delivering on promises in this regard. These measures will continue to offset
the weakness in steel markets and underpin the Stable Outlook.
KEY DRIVERS
-Western European Steel Market
Fitch expects market conditions to remain challenging for western European steel
producers in 2013. From a demand perspective, construction is expected to be
weakest with a 5%-10% volume fall whilst no improvement in automotive markets is
expected until late 2013. Steel prices are unlikely to increase materially in
the coming 12 months, translating into ongoing weak profitability and free cash
flow generation for producers.
-Significant Scale and Diversification
The ratings reflect AM's position as the world's largest steel producer. AM is
also the world's most diversified steel producer in terms of product mix and
geography, and it benefits from a good level of vertical integration into iron
ore.
-Mid-Point Cost Position
AM has an average cost position (higher second quartile) overall, varying across
the key regions in which it operates. The cost positions of individual plants
vary significantly, with those in Europe generally operating at higher costs,
while those in the Americas, Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States
have the lowest costs. The company has embarked on a cost-saving initiative that
will see utilisation rates increased at the lower-cost plants, supporting an
improvement in longer-term profitability.
-Increasing Mining Output
AM is expected to continue to expand its mining operations, notably through
investments in iron ore in Liberia, Canada and Brazil. Fitch expects the mining
division to become a larger contributor to group EBITDA, contributing over 35%
by 2014. Higher mining margins compared to those generated by the steel
operations will have a positive effect on group profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-FFO gross leverage below 2.25x
-Recovery in EBIT margins to above 6%
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-FFO gross leverage sustained above 3.0x
-Persistently negative free cash flow