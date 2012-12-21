Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Nitrogenmuvek Zrt. ---------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hungary
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Jan-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of Nitrogenmuvek Zrt.'s business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria define the terms.
Nitrogenmuvek is a small nitrogen-based fertilizer producer with annual capacity of almost 1 million tons and a large share of its domestic market (more than 60%). The company's profits are cyclical and it is exposed to a single plant and potential Hungarian country risk. Nitrogenmuvek significantly strengthened its balance sheet in 2011 and the first nine months of 2012, resulting in a growing net cash position.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.