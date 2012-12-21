Dec 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Nov. 16, 2012, we placed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V., a swap
counterparty supporting the rating on the class A1 notes issued by U.K. Care
No. 1 Ltd., on CreditWatch negative.
-- The transaction is a U.K. corporate securitizations of a portfolio of
residential and nursing homes operated by BUPA care home entities.
-- Operating performance has been broadly flat, but rental levels remain
comfortable.
-- Repayment of senior note principal at maturity is largely dependent on
the creditworthiness of the swap counterparty.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch with negative implications
the rating on the class A1 notes issued by U.K. Care No. 1 Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed
the rating on the class A2 notes (see list below).
The CreditWatch placement on the class A1 notes reflects the support provided
to this class by Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+) as swap
counterparty. At closing, the issuer made an upfront payment to a swap
counterparty in return for payment equal to the class A1 principal amount due
at maturity in 2029. Our rating on the class A1 notes remains linked to the
rating on the swap counterparty, and we would expect to resolve the
CreditWatch placement on the class A1 rating upon resolution of the
corresponding CreditWatch placement on the swap counterparty.
The transaction closed in February 2000 and is ultimately backed by rental
payments from 113 residential and nursing homes in England, Wales, and
Scotland operated by BUPA care home entities.
BUPA is a leading care homes operator in the U.K. providing nursing and
residential care. Its main revenue source arises from local authorities and
the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). About 60% of the revenue base of the
securitized portfolio comes from these two sources, with the remainder from
private payers.
BUPA's strengths arise from its leading position in the U.K. markets for
elderly and nursing care and dementia services, in our opinion. BUPA enjoys an
excellent brand reputation in the healthcare sector, while the size,
diversity, and access to funding of the broader BUPA Group has a positive
influence on the financial management of the U.K. care homes business. Demand
for nursing and elderly care is likely to grow as the U.K. population
ages--the number of people aged 75 or older is expected to quadruple over the
next 50 years. Furthermore, the amount of people suffering from dementia in
the U.K. is expected to double over the next 40 years, leaving BUPA
well-positioned as a leading supplier of dementia care in the U.K.
However, we anticipate that pressure on public funding will affect the local
authority referrals and fees that are BUPA's main source of revenues. We
expect this to lower occupancy rates due to public funding deferrals and cause
a slowdown in self-funded patients and higher winter mortality rates.
Furthermore, BUPA will operate in a tougher regulatory environment after the
Health and Social Care Bill is implemented, while being subject to
above-inflation cost pressures. The largest cost item remains wages and
salaries, which represent approximately 55% of revenues. The market remains
highly fragmented, with low barriers to entry, particularly in residential
care for the elderly, relative to other healthcare sectors.
Overall operating performance within the securitized portfolio has been
broadly flat in recent quarters, with occupancy rates averaging approximately
85%. Looking ahead, the main challenges will relate to the pressures on public
sector finances, particularly local authorities as the largest revenue source
for the business. In anticipation of this, we expect BUPA to focus on
controlling costs over the coming years, while also strengthening its offering
in dementia care, thereby increasing its level of specialization.
Within this transaction, rent coverage levels, calculated as net operating
income (NOI) over rent, serve as an indirect measure of operator
profitability. Rental levels are contractually determined and subject to
upward-only reviews. Because NOI performance has not kept pace with rental
growth, coverage levels have declined, but remain relatively comfortable at
1.9x. Our rating affirmation on the class A2 notes reflects our view that,
over the medium term, operating margins should remain stable, with rent
affordability supportive of refinance prospects for the class A2 debt on or
before legal final maturity.
