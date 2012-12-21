Dec 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Nov. 16, 2012, we placed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V., a swap counterparty supporting the rating on the class A1 notes issued by U.K. Care No. 1 Ltd., on CreditWatch negative.

-- The transaction is a U.K. corporate securitizations of a portfolio of residential and nursing homes operated by BUPA care home entities.

-- Operating performance has been broadly flat, but rental levels remain comfortable.

-- Repayment of senior note principal at maturity is largely dependent on the creditworthiness of the swap counterparty.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch with negative implications the rating on the class A1 notes issued by U.K. Care No. 1 Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed the rating on the class A2 notes (see list below).

The CreditWatch placement on the class A1 notes reflects the support provided to this class by Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+) as swap counterparty. At closing, the issuer made an upfront payment to a swap counterparty in return for payment equal to the class A1 principal amount due at maturity in 2029. Our rating on the class A1 notes remains linked to the rating on the swap counterparty, and we would expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement on the class A1 rating upon resolution of the corresponding CreditWatch placement on the swap counterparty.

The transaction closed in February 2000 and is ultimately backed by rental payments from 113 residential and nursing homes in England, Wales, and Scotland operated by BUPA care home entities.

BUPA is a leading care homes operator in the U.K. providing nursing and residential care. Its main revenue source arises from local authorities and the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). About 60% of the revenue base of the securitized portfolio comes from these two sources, with the remainder from private payers.

BUPA's strengths arise from its leading position in the U.K. markets for elderly and nursing care and dementia services, in our opinion. BUPA enjoys an excellent brand reputation in the healthcare sector, while the size, diversity, and access to funding of the broader BUPA Group has a positive influence on the financial management of the U.K. care homes business. Demand for nursing and elderly care is likely to grow as the U.K. population ages--the number of people aged 75 or older is expected to quadruple over the next 50 years. Furthermore, the amount of people suffering from dementia in the U.K. is expected to double over the next 40 years, leaving BUPA well-positioned as a leading supplier of dementia care in the U.K.

However, we anticipate that pressure on public funding will affect the local authority referrals and fees that are BUPA's main source of revenues. We expect this to lower occupancy rates due to public funding deferrals and cause a slowdown in self-funded patients and higher winter mortality rates. Furthermore, BUPA will operate in a tougher regulatory environment after the Health and Social Care Bill is implemented, while being subject to above-inflation cost pressures. The largest cost item remains wages and salaries, which represent approximately 55% of revenues. The market remains highly fragmented, with low barriers to entry, particularly in residential care for the elderly, relative to other healthcare sectors.

Overall operating performance within the securitized portfolio has been broadly flat in recent quarters, with occupancy rates averaging approximately 85%. Looking ahead, the main challenges will relate to the pressures on public sector finances, particularly local authorities as the largest revenue source for the business. In anticipation of this, we expect BUPA to focus on controlling costs over the coming years, while also strengthening its offering in dementia care, thereby increasing its level of specialization.

Within this transaction, rent coverage levels, calculated as net operating income (NOI) over rent, serve as an indirect measure of operator profitability. Rental levels are contractually determined and subject to upward-only reviews. Because NOI performance has not kept pace with rental growth, coverage levels have declined, but remain relatively comfortable at 1.9x. Our rating affirmation on the class A2 notes reflects our view that, over the medium term, operating margins should remain stable, with rent affordability supportive of refinance prospects for the class A2 debt on or before legal final maturity.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 7, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology For Rating And Surveilling European Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 23, 2008

-- Overview Of Legal And Analytical Challenges In Rating U.K. Corporate Securitizations, Jan. 18, 2007

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

U.K. Care No. 1 Ltd.

GBP235 Million Secured Notes

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch With Negative Implications

A1 AAA/Watch Neg AAA

Ratings Affirmed