Rationale
The rating actions follow our review of the ratings on SanUK. The stand-alone
credit profile of SanUK is unchanged at 'bbb+'. However, we have revised
upward our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings to "adequate" from
"moderate" and revised downward our assessment of the bank's risk position to
"adequate" from "strong", as our criteria define these terms. The rest of the
factors driving the bank's SACP remain unchanged. The unchanged SACP reflects
our view that SanUK's creditworthiness has so far remained resilient despite
the pressures elsewhere in the Santander group.
Under our bank rating methodology, to determine the rating on overseas bank
subsidiaries, such as SanUK, we apply notches of uplift over and above the
subsidiary's own stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for either group support or
extraordinary domestic government support, whichever leads to the higher
outcome. We continue to regard SanUK as a "core" subsidiary of Banco
Santander. Nevertheless, we factor into the long-term rating on SanUK two
notches of uplift for potential future U.K. government support, which leads to
a higher outcome.
These two notches derive from our unchanged assessment of SanUK's "high"
systemic importance to the U.K., which primarily reflects the bank's very
strong market position in U.K. residential mortgages and savings. In our view,
its financial prospects are primarily linked to the U.K. environment in which
it operates, rather than the fortunes of the wider group. We note that SanUK
has no structural reliance on group funding and is self-supporting from a
liquidity standpoint. Furthermore, we believe that SanUK's status as a
regulated entity, supervised intensively by the U.K. Financial Services
Authority, would likely limit it from providing support to the parent that
would impair its own financial strength. We also understand that SanUK would
be unlikely to be legally drawn into the parent's bankruptcy proceedings,
should this occur.
Our revised assessment of the bank's capital and earnings reflects our updated
view that the Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain
in the 7.5%-8.0% range through the two-year rating horizon. It was 7.3% at
end-2011. Previously, we had expected the ratio to move back into the 6%-7%
range. Our projected RAC ratio takes into account restrained organic growth,
and assumes that SanUK will maintain its current dividend policy, without
intending to repatriate the GBP4.5 billion capital injected in 2010 by Banco
Santander, which was largely intended to support the now-discontinued plan to
acquire certain assets from The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS; A/Stable/A-1).
Our revised assessment of SanUK's risk position reflects our view that the
bank's capital and earnings position adequately captures its ability to deal
with the risks it undertakes. We also note SanUK's announced step up in
provisioning on its legacy corporate portfolio and our view of the risk to
asset quality from the difficult economic environment prevailing in the U.K.
Within our assessment of the bank's risk position, we acknowledge SanUK's
minimal exposure to the rest of the group, which we expect to continue, and
SanUK's return to a strategy of cautious organic growth, now that the RBS deal
has been discontinued.
We consider SanUK's business position to be "adequate" (as defined by our
criteria), as we consider that the bank's mortgage and savings franchise has
remained resilient in the face of adverse news flow around the parent. The
termination of the deal to acquire certain branches and related assets from
RBS has no significant negative implications for SanUK, in our view, other
than the fact that the bank may now take longer to develop a more diversified
business, and that it is less underweight in commercial and corporate banking
compared with the largest U.K. banks.
We view the bank's funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate" due to the
bank's stable deposit franchise and restrained use of short-term wholesale
funding. We note that SanUK has no structural reliance on group funding and is
self-supporting from a liquidity standpoint. We note that credit spreads (and
so the marginal cost of funding) for SanUK have widened in recent months,
compared with major U.K. peers, but consider the impact to be limited.
In line with our methodology, we analyzed whether SanUK is an "insulated
subsidiary", as defined by our group rating methodology, and we concluded it
is not (for more information, see "Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary
Above Its Bank Parent," published Oct. 10, 2012). While we believe it meets
many of the requirements, we think that as a confidence-sensitive, largely
deposit-funded institution, SanUK's financial prospects are not highly
independent of the fortunes of the parent, even though there is no structural
funding linkage between SanUK and Banco Santander. Additionally, it is not
clear to us whether the "independent trustee" role identified in our criteria
exists in this case.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a negative rating action if,
in our view, the weakening credit profile of Banco Santander jeopardizes
SanUK's funding prospects or poses a significant threat to its
confidence-sensitive deposit base. The negative outlook also captures the
potential contagion risk from the wider group, which could affect SanUK's
business position concerning decisions about how the business is run locally,
or if the association with its Spanish parent puts the bank in a
disadvantageous situation, compared with its U.K. peers. Any such event could
lead us to lower the SACP for SanUK and so the ratings.
An outlook revision back to stable could occur if we see that pressure at
Banco Santander is easing and potential strain on SanUK's SACP is materially
reducing.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer credit rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate 0
Capital and Earnings Adequate 0
Risk Position Adequate 0
Funding Average 0
Liquidity Adequate
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Research Update: Banco Santander S.A. And Some Subsidiaries Ratings
Affirmed Despite Spain's Rising Economic Risk; Outlooks Negative, Nov. 23, 2012
-- Research Update: Santander UK 'A/A-1' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
Negative Following Banco Santander Downgrade, Oct. 16, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Santander UK PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Watch Neg/A-1
Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 A/Watch Neg/A-1
Santander UK PLC
Senior Unsecured A A/Watch Neg
Subordinated BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Junior Subordinated BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Preferred Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Preference Stock BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Abbey National Capital Trust I
Preferred Stock* BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg
Abbey National North America LLC
Commercial Paper* A-1 A-1/Watch Neg
Abbey National Treasury Services PLC
Senior Unsecured* A A/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper* A-1 A-1/Watch Neg
Abbey National Treasury Services PLC (Hong Kong branch)
Certificate Of Deposit* A A/Watch Neg
*Guaranteed by Santander UK PLC.