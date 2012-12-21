(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our 'Asrb (sf)' rating to the EUR5 million credit
default swap tranche B, and our 'BBBsrb (sf)' rating to the EUR50 million credit
default swap tranche C.
-- The senior tranche A and the junior tranche D are unrated.
-- Tranches A, B, C, and D reference a revolving portfolio of European
ABS.
-- Our 'srb' ratings (single counterparty--protection buyer) take into
account the creditworthiness of the reference portfolio, and the protection
buyer (Deutsche Bank ). It does not address the specific amount of termination
payments that would be payable under the credit default swap.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today has assigned its 'Asrb (sf)' (single
counterparty--protection buyer) rating to the EUR5 million Credit Default Swap (CDS) tranche B,
and its 'BBBsrb (sf)' rating to the EUR50 million CDS tranche C (see list below). Deutsche Bank
AG (A+/Negative/A-1) has retained the unrated CDS senior tranche A and the CDS
junior tranche D.
Our swap risk ratings (single counterparty--protection buyer) on the mezzanine
tranches B and C only take into consideration the creditworthiness of the
reference portfolio and Deutsche Bank as protection buyer. It does not address
the specific amount of termination payments that would be payable under the
swap transaction.
Tranches A, B, C and D reference a revolving portfolio of European asset
backed securities (ABS) acquired by Deutsche Bank. The portfolio notional
amount at closing was about EUR1 billion, and comprises corporate collateralized
debt obligations (CDOs) (27.2%), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
(32.2%), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) (32.9%), and CDOs of ABS
(7.6%). The portfolio notional amount of EUR1 billion is allocated between the
swap tranches A (28.7%), B (0.5%), C (5.0%), and D (65.9%). Tranche A is the
senior most tranche, followed by tranches B, C, and D, respectively.
Under the CDS' terms Deutsche Bank has purchased credit protection on the
reference portfolio directly from the investors of tranches B and C by
entering into a CDS using the "pay as you go" (PAUG) International Swaps and
Derivatives Association, Inc.'s framework. In return for selling credit
protection, the tranche B and C investors receive a monthly premium from
Deutsche Bank. The tranche B and C notional amounts are held in an account
with Deutsche Bank, while tranches A and D are unfunded.
The applicable floating events for which protection is bought are a principal
shortfall and/or a write-down event on the underlying reference obligations.
Any principal shortfalls, write-down amounts, and trading losses are allocated
to the tranches in reverse order of seniority, starting with tranche D.
Conversely, trading gains, reimbursements of principal shortfalls, or
reversals of write-down amounts on the underlying reference obligations are
used to reduce losses allocated to the tranches in order of seniority,
starting with tranche A.
Under the terms of the CDS, Deutsche Bank can add or remove reference
obligations until Dec. 14, 2015, with the effect that the reference portfolio
can grow to a maximum size of EUR3.33 billion. Any change in the portfolio
notional amount resulting from additions or removals during the three-year
revolving period will result in a corresponding adjustment of the tranche A
and D notional amounts. Following the three-year revolving period, only asset
removals can occur, and any principal distributions from the underlying
reference obligations are applied to reduce the CDS tranche outstanding
notional amounts in order of seniority, starting with tranche A. Following the
full reduction of the tranche A notional amount, the tranche B, and then the
tranche C will be repaid at their respective outstanding amounts by
withdrawing the corresponding amounts from the accounts held with Deutsche
Bank.
Portfolio changes and adjustments to tranches A and D are subject to certain
requirements outlined in the transaction's documents. These requirements
include, among others, a condition to maintain or improve the synthetic rated
overcollateralization (SROC) ratio at the initial rating level. The SROC is a
measurement of the credit enhancement available for a particular tranche
measured against the credit enhancement that we believe is appropriate for a
rating level. SROC accounts for a range of factors, including: current
portfolio default risk, recoveries, and levels of available credit
enhancement, including trading gains or losses resulting from portfolio
changes.
Our ratings on tranches B and C reflect the credit enhancement available to
these tranches, taking into consideration the credit quality of the portfolio,
the protection buyer's requirement to maintain the SROC ratio at the initial
rating level during their trading activity, the potential increase in the
reference portfolio and the associated increase of the leverage, and the
creditworthiness of Deutsche Bank as protection buyer.
We have applied our criteria for rating CDOs of structured finance assets (see
"Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). Our portfolio analysis is based
using our latest applicable CDO Evaluator model version 6.0.1.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
SWAP RISK RATINGS ASSIGNED
Credit Default Swap
EUR5 Million Tranche B
Asrb (sf)
Credit Default Swap
EUR50 Million Tranche C
BBBsrb (sf)